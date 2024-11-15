AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
AIRLINK 128.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.35%)
BOP 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
CNERGY 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.96%)
DCL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.1%)
DFML 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.53%)
DGKC 87.50 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.99%)
FCCL 32.68 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.58%)
FFBL 64.50 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.73%)
FFL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (10.05%)
HUBC 111.50 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.66%)
HUMNL 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.12%)
KEL 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.69%)
KOSM 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
MLCF 41.04 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.28%)
NBP 61.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.41%)
OGDC 195.57 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.36%)
PAEL 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
PIBTL 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
PPL 153.01 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.31%)
PRL 26.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PTC 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
SEARL 84.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.15%)
TELE 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
TOMCL 36.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.22%)
TPLP 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.54%)
TREET 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.11%)
TRG 57.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.01%)
UNITY 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.52%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 10,000 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 31,002 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 94,871 Increased By 679.2 (0.72%)
KSE30 29,464 Increased By 262.6 (0.9%)
Nov 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-11-15

Punjab PA passes Agri Income Tax Bill, PPP stages walkout

Hassan Abbas Published November 15, 2024 Updated November 15, 2024 10:17am

LAHORE: The Punjab government has passed the Punjab Agricultural Income Tax Bill 2024 in the provincial assembly with a majority vote, accepting all amendments proposed by the opposition. Interestingly, the ruling party’s coalition partner, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), vehemently opposed the bill, and even staged a walkout from the assembly in protest.

The bill’s passage marks a significant development, considering the PPP’s strong objections. Despite their opposition, the Punjab government successfully pushed the bill through, demonstrating its determination to implement the agricultural income tax reforms.

The Punjab Assembly session, chaired by Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, approved the Punjab Agricultural Income Tax (Amendment) Bill 2024 with a majority vote. Despite opposition from the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), a coalition partner, the bill passed.

Importance of open discussion on implementing agri tax emphasized

PPP’s Ali Haider Gillani expressed dissatisfaction, stating the government didn’t take them into confidence, leading to their walkout protest. Gillani emphasized that the opposition’s amendments were accepted, but they still deemed the agricultural income tax an “economic murder” of farmers.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman responded to the opposition, stating that the government aims to bring reforms to agriculture and livestock through this bill, ensuring Punjab’s farmers will receive support

The Punjab Agricultural Income Tax Bill will come into effect in 2025. High-income farmers will face a super tax. Late payment penalties include a 0.1% daily fine on unpaid tax amounts.

After the passage of the bill farmers having income of less than Rs 12 lac have to pay Rs 10,000 fine. Farmers earning less then Rs 4 crore have to pay a fine of Rs 25,000. Farmers earning more than Rs 4 crore have to pay Rs 50,000 fine.

The Punjab Assembly has passed the Registration Amendment Bill 2024 and approved the rules granting the Chief Minister’s Advisor the authority to speak in the House, with a majority vote. After completing the agenda, Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan prorogue the session.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PPP Punjab assembly Punjab government Farmers FBR PMLN agriculture income tax Agriculture tax Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan Punjab farmers Amendment bill Punjab Agricultural Income Tax 2024

Comments

200 characters
KU Nov 15, 2024 10:15am
Interesting, most canal irrigated large farms will show themselves as 'barani' or rain fed lands, with help from 'patwari et al', n get low tax. High costs of production/unfeasible farms will pay tax?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Punjab PA passes Agri Income Tax Bill, PPP stages walkout

Buying spree continues, KSE-100 gains over 500 points

IPPs talks and power sector: Minister to brief IMF team today

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

NFP, agri tax review: Provincial govts to face IMF scrutiny today

Oil dips on oversupply concerns, heads for weekly loss

Mini-budget: Minister says ‘it will be premature to comment’

BAFL operations in Bangladesh: central banks give green signal for due diligence facilitation

Bilawal hits out at govt over ‘shutdown of VPN’

ECC directs NAB to surrender lapsable funds

Read more stories