Prisoner of Adiala Jail dreams of bloody revolution: Azma

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that the prisoner of Adiala Jail is dreaming of a bloody revolution in Pakistan.

“The founder of PTI has a longstanding tactic of using deaths as a political tool. He (Imran) needs dead bodies to get out of jail,” Azma said.

She said that where in Pakistan’s Constitution is it written that a Chief Minister of one province should launch attacks on the Federation every month? Where does the constitution say that a Chief Minister can use official machinery and staff as his entourage, she questioned?

Azma said, “If the government affairs are impacted when a Chief Minister appears in court, then how is attacking the Federation serving the province? The funds that should be allocated for the welfare of the province’s people are instead being spent on rallies and protests.”

Azma Bokhari further said that over the past 8 months, not a single welfare project has been initiated for the people of KP. “Maryam Nawaz has launched 84 new public welfare projects in Punjab over the same period,” she said, adding: “Gandapur should learn from Maryam Nawaz’s vision for managing government affairs. Although announcements are made to replicate Punjab’s projects, their actual performance is zero.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024