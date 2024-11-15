Air pollution, smog issues: Experts call for preventive steps to save people from complications

LAHORE: Expressing serious concern over current wane of air pollution and smog, health professionals have called for taking preventive measures to save the people from health complications.

“Air pollution and smog are the greatest risks to the health and lives of children, pregnant women and the elderly citizens are particularly, the health of the children is at stake,” Amiruddin Medical College/Lahore General Hospital Principal Prof Dr Al-Fareed Zafar said.

According to him, the children are more affected by air pollution because their lungs are weak and their immunity is also low. He said that polluted particles can greatly affect the development of children’s lungs and brain. “Breathing in polluted air can affect brain tissues; when pregnant women breathe polluted air, the chances of premature birth increase increases,” he said.

He also highlighted, “elderly people, children and females suffering from diabetes and heart diseases may suffer from respiratory diseases, asthma and lung infections due to smog which can be fatal for them. The citizens should not leave their homes unnecessarily, do not take children for outings and playgrounds on smog days, use the face mask, drink plenty of water, use coffee/ tea, wash your face and eyes with fresh water to protect yourself from skin allergies and eye infections and irritation.”

He appealed to the citizens to follow precautionary measures.

On the other hand, the University of Health Sciences (UHS) Board of Studies in Dentistry in its 49th board meeting approved a new integrated curriculum set to be implemented in Punjab’s dental colleges starting from the 2024-25 academic session, transitioning the Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) program from four years to a five-year degree.

The UHS board reached a consensus that both public and private dental colleges would not charge fees for the fifth year, which will be designated as a clerkship year. This change aligns with international standards, ensuring that students complete an additional year focusing on practical experience.

The UHS vice-chancellor described the new curriculum as a “living document,” adaptable to future needs. He expressed his ambition to see Pakistani medical and dental degrees recognized internationally, particularly in the United States and the United Kingdom, envisioning a time when graduates might be exempt from foreign licensing exams as a mark of success.

