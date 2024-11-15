AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-15

Bail pleas of IK, spouse rejected; indictment on 18th

Fazal Sher Published 15 Nov, 2024 06:20am

RAWALPINDI: A special court on Thursday rejected Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi’s bail applications and fixed November 18 for framing charges against them.

Special Court Judge, Shahrukh Arjumand, while announcing its reserved judgment at Adiala Jail Rawalpindi, dismissed Khan and his wife’s bail pleas and set November 18 for their indictment.

The same court on November 8 reserved its judgement on Khan and their wife’s acquittal applications after the completion of arguments of both parties.

The jail authorities produced Khan before the court and his wife did not attend the hearing.

Khan’s sister Aleema Khan, while talking to the reporters outside the jail, said “the former premier today again talked about November 24 final protest call.”

Khan, while addressing the social media “tigers”, students and youngsters asked them to stand firm for a better future, she said.

