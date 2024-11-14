AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
World

Qatari Emir arrives in Turkiye to meet Erdogan, discuss cooperation

Reuters Published 14 Nov, 2024 05:19pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

ANKARA: Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani arrived in Ankara on Thursday to chair a Turkiye-Qatar High Strategic Committee meeting with President Tayyip Erdogan, after which the sides are expected to sign off on investment-related accords.

The visit, focused on investment and trade, comes after Doha said at the weekend it had told Hamas and Israel it will stall efforts to mediate a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal until they show willingness and seriousness.

Qatar out of Gaza talks, warns Hamas over Doha office: diplomatic source

Turkiye, which fiercely criticised Israel over its offensives in Gaza and in Lebanon, does not deem Hamas a terrorist group, and some of its political officials regularly visit Turkiye.

Erdogan and al Thani will hold a bilateral meeting and then will chair the tenth meeting of the Turkiye-Qatar High Strategic Committee. They will then attend a ceremony for the signing of various agreements.

Qatar MENA Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani Turkiye

