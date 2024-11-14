ATC extends physical remand of Sara Khan

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court on Wednesday extended for next six days the physical remand of a tiktoker Sara Khan who claimed to be the mother of the alleged ‘rape victim’ of Punjab College.

Earlier, the investigating officer sought further custody of the suspect for the recovery of a cellular phone and multiple forensic examinations.

A lawyer representing the suspect argued that the police came with the same old grounds for the remand. He asked the court to send the woman to jail on judicial remand.

The court, however, extended the physical remand of the suspect. The court reiterated that the female suspect would remain in police custody from sunrise to sunset and for the rest would remain in jail on judicial custody.

The police alleged that the video of the suspect added to the controversy over the alleged rape case. The suspect, who is a resident of Karachi with a permanent address in Multan, has been charged with making a false claim, inciting public sentiment against the government authorities and urging the people to violence.

