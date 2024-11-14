AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
SSGC launches 2024-25 winter safety awareness campaign

Press Release Published 14 Nov, 2024 06:33am

KARACHI: Sui Southern Gas Company has launched its 2024-25 Winter Safety Awareness campaign in a session that was attended by religious scholars and media representatives from Balochistan region in large numbers. The event was held at the Quetta Press Club.

The keynote speaker, SSGC’s Acting Senior General Manager Abdul Waheed Jumani, emphasized in his address that protecting human lives is a noble act. He advised the residents of colder regions in Balochistan to exercise caution while using gas-powered appliances.

He further stated that numerous steps have been taken in utility management to minimize difficulties for consumers. Jumani assured attendees that the gas-related issues highlighted during the session would be addressed and appropriate recommendations will be submitted to the senior management.

Farooq Ahmed Khan, SSGC’s General Manager Balochistan Region outlined the objectives of the launch, stressing that gas is a great blessing from God and requires careful handling to prevent accidents. He emphasized that the purpose of this important campaign is to raise awareness of safety precautions in gas usage, as negligence can lead to the tragic loss of life. He also advised customers to avoid rubber pipes and use high-quality GI iron pipes instead. He shared that SSGC has completed 33 projects in Balochistan in 2023-24 at a substantial investment of 500 million rupees, with further development schemes planned for 2024-25. The company aims to maintain gas pressure during winter so that residents can fully benefit from this natural resource.

Chief Engineer Customer Relations Egr Muhammad Altaf presented a detailed presentation showcasing images of fatal accidents mainly due to consumer’s negligence and also shared the preventive measures available to address them.

Religious scholars from various parts of Balochistan also spoke at the event, committing to share the session’s message in Friday sermons and other addresses to raise public awareness of these critical safety measures. They also highlighted specific issues and urged the company’s management to take tangible steps for resolution. The scholars included prominent figures from various schools of thought, such as Professor Yameen, Khateeb of Jamia Masjid Satellite Town; Pir Syed Habibullah Chishti, Head of Ahl-e-Sunnat wal Jamaat Quetta; Allama Syed Hashim Mousavi, Imam Jumma Quetta; Maulana Hafiz Syed Samiullah Agha, member of Ulema Mashaikh Board; Qari Muhammad Tufail, Khateeb of Madressa Ghafoor Khan Durani and Professor Ashfaq Baig of Jan Muhammad Mosque.

Representing the media fraternity, President of Quetta Press Club Abdul Khaliq Rind and General Secretary of Balochistan Union of Journalists Abdul Shakoor assured full support in promoting the awareness campaign and highlighted some pressing issues, some of which the company can address directly while others require governmental intervention.

Earlier, Shahid Shaikh, SSGC’s General Manager Corporate Communications welcomed the guests and expressed hope that this awareness event would contribute to saving precious lives. SSGC’s official spokesperson, Salman Ahmed Siddiqui, conducted the proceedings as master of ceremony.

