AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
AIRLINK 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.77%)
BOP 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.21%)
CNERGY 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.39%)
DCL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.42%)
DFML 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.43%)
DGKC 86.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.15%)
FCCL 32.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
FFBL 64.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.1%)
FFL 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
HUBC 109.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.02%)
KEL 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.56%)
KOSM 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.93%)
MLCF 41.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.62%)
NBP 60.60 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.85%)
OGDC 190.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.69 (-2.41%)
PAEL 27.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.13%)
PPL 149.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-0.94%)
PRL 26.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.56%)
PTC 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.13%)
SEARL 86.02 Increased By ▲ 7.82 (10%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.47%)
TOMCL 35.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
TPLP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.91%)
TREET 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.9%)
TRG 53.35 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.12%)
UNITY 26.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.02%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 9,889 Decreased By -31.1 (-0.31%)
BR30 30,611 Decreased By -140.9 (-0.46%)
KSE100 93,355 Increased By 130.9 (0.14%)
KSE30 28,931 Increased By 46 (0.16%)
Nov 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-11-14

Jam, World Bank team discuss export reform agenda

Recorder Report Published 14 Nov, 2024 06:33am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan and World Bank team met to discuss Pakistan’s export reform agenda, focusing on strategies to enhance export competitiveness and streamline enabling policies. The discussion also addressed how the World Bank can support these initiatives under the broader country programme.

Jam Kamal Khan highlighted the Whole-of-Government approach to export enhancement, which promotes a unified policy framework to improve competitiveness and the Ease of Doing Business for exporters. This strategy emphasizes export-led growth by providing crucial enabling factors such as financing, liquidity support, reduced input costs, and regulatory facilitation to empower Pakistan’s export sector.

The World Bank reiterated its support for Pakistan’s Trade and Investment Officers (TIOs) stationed in Missions abroad and its commitment to collaborating on knowledge-sharing initiatives to strengthen Pakistan’s global trade connections.

World Bank places Pakistan in fourth quintile

Minister Jam also noted the recent establishment of 17 Sectoral Councils by the Ministry of Commerce, aimed at bolstering private sector involvement in policy development — a move warmly appreciated by the World Bank team for its potential to enrich the policymaking process.

Both sides agreed to form a joint working group on trade, set to meet periodically, to advance the goal of realizing Pakistan’s export potential of $60 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

World Bank Pakistan Economy Trade Jam Kamal private sector Export Sector Commerce Minister World Bank Team Pakistan Export Export Policy export reform

Comments

200 characters

Jam, World Bank team discuss export reform agenda

ADB delegation meets minister: ‘Investment needed to prepare Discos for privatisation’

Matter referred to Cabinet committee: PC board rejects Rs10bn bid for PIA

KP govt again seeks to participate in PIA bidding

IMF briefed about recovery plan, local debt

Conversion into welfare entity proposed: NA panel approves 30pc stake sale in SLIC

EV charging tariff delay: Govt apathy hits investors and consumers

NTDC admits delay in implementing power plan

Trump meets Biden at White House to discuss power transfer

Deals with IPPs: Rousch Power approves early termination of govt agreements

Read more stories