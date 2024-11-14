Meezan Bank, CashNow to develop first digital Islamic supply chain finance product

KARACHI: Meezan Bank has entered into a strategic alliance with CashNow to develop Pakistan’s first digital Islamic supply chain finance product for suppliers.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed at Meezan Bank’s Head Office in the presence of senior management from both organizations. CashNow is Pakistan’s pioneering supply chain finance platform.

This partnership, the first of its kind in Pakistan, enables CashNow-a cutting-edge fintech platform, to power a fully integrated digital Islamic supply chain finance solution for suppliers, developed in collaboration with Meezan Bank. Through this initiative, Meezan Bank’s customers will gain access to digitally streamlined Shariah-compliant financing.

