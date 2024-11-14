Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 157,698 tonnes of cargo comprising 112,639 tonnes of import cargo and 45,059 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 Hours.

The total import cargo of 112,639 comprised of 66,543 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 3,330 tonnes of Chickpeas & 24,766 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 45,059 comprised of 37,894 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 200 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 6,965 tonnes of Rice.

Approximately, 07 ships, namely X-Press Capella, Independent Spirit, Ktmc Delhi, Ym Express, Da Xin & Vita Harmony berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 05 ships namely, Ttp Sun, Ginga Saker, Hyundai Brave, Bow Cedar & Seaspan Amazon sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of 15 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Counti-Courage, Navios Tempo and Ellirea are left the port on Wednesday morning, while three more ships, MSC Luisa, Green Genie and Navios Sun are expected to sail on Wednesday.

Cargo volume of 192,671 tonnes, comprising 145,030 tonnes imports cargo and 47,641 tonnes export cargo carried in 5,953 Containers (3,594 TEUs Imports& 2,359 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 12 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, White Fin, Amir Gas, Crimson Delight and MSC Positano & three more ships, Maersk Cairo, Mol Presence and CMA CGM Pelleas are scheduled to load/offload Rice, LPG, Coal and Containers are expected to take berths at MW-2, SSGC, MW-4 and QICT respectively on Wednesday 13th November, Meanwhile four more container ships, GFS Ruby, SSL Godavari, Wan Hai-316 and Tolten are due to arrive at outer anchorage on Thursday 14th November, 2024.

