AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
AIRLINK 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.77%)
BOP 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.21%)
CNERGY 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.39%)
DCL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.42%)
DFML 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.43%)
DGKC 86.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.15%)
FCCL 32.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
FFBL 64.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.1%)
FFL 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
HUBC 109.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.02%)
KEL 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.56%)
KOSM 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.93%)
MLCF 41.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.62%)
NBP 60.60 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.85%)
OGDC 190.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.69 (-2.41%)
PAEL 27.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.13%)
PPL 149.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-0.94%)
PRL 26.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.56%)
PTC 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.13%)
SEARL 86.02 Increased By ▲ 7.82 (10%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.47%)
TOMCL 35.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
TPLP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.91%)
TREET 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.9%)
TRG 53.35 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.12%)
UNITY 26.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.02%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 9,889 Decreased By -31.1 (-0.31%)
BR30 30,611 Decreased By -140.9 (-0.46%)
KSE100 93,355 Increased By 130.9 (0.14%)
KSE30 28,931 Increased By 46 (0.16%)
Nov 14, 2024
Markets Print 2024-11-14

Oil slips towards 2-week low

Reuters Published 14 Nov, 2024 06:33am

NEW YORK: Oil prices slipped on Wednesday, trading near their lowest in two weeks, a day after OPEC lowered global oil demand growth forecasts for 2024 and 2025 and amid demand concerns in China.

OPEC cited weakness in China, India, and other regions for its decision, which marked the producer group’s fourth straight downward revision for 2024. Brent futures were 65 cents, or 0.9%, lower at $71.24 a barrel at 1434 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slipped 54 cents, or 0.8%, at $67.58.

Charalampos Pissouros, analyst at XM, said oil has also been under pressure from a stronger dollar after Donald Trump’s US presidential election win and weak Chinese stimulus efforts. “All these developments keep the risks surrounding oil prices tilted to the downside, suggesting that WTI crude oil may soon visit its September lows of around $65.70,” said Pissouros.

The International Energy Agency, which has a much lower demand growth forecast than OPEC’s, is set to publish its updated estimate on Thursday. On the supply side, markets could still face disruption from Iran or further conflict between Iran and Israel, Barclays said. Trump’s expected pick for secretary of state, Senator Marco Rubio, could be bullish for prices as his hawkish view on Iran could see sanctions enforced, potentially removing 1.3 million bpd from global supply, said Panmure Liberum’s Ashley Kelty.

Iran’s oil minister said Tehran had made plans to sustain oil production and exports, and was ready for possible oil curbs by the US, the ministry’s news website Shana reported.

The American Petroleum Institute’s data, due at 4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT) on Wednesday is also in focus, with analysts polled by Reuters expecting a 100,000-barrel rise in crude inventories for the week ending Nov. 8.

Oil oil price

