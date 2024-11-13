AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
AIRLINK 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.77%)
BOP 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.21%)
CNERGY 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.39%)
DCL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.42%)
DFML 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.43%)
DGKC 86.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.15%)
FCCL 32.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
FFBL 64.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.1%)
FFL 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
HUBC 109.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.02%)
KEL 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.56%)
KOSM 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.93%)
MLCF 41.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.62%)
NBP 60.60 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.85%)
OGDC 190.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.69 (-2.41%)
PAEL 27.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.13%)
PPL 149.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-0.94%)
PRL 26.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.56%)
PTC 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.13%)
SEARL 86.02 Increased By ▲ 7.82 (10%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.47%)
TOMCL 35.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
TPLP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.91%)
TREET 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.9%)
TRG 53.35 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.12%)
UNITY 26.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.02%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 9,889 Decreased By -31.1 (-0.31%)
BR30 30,611 Decreased By -140.9 (-0.46%)
KSE100 93,355 Increased By 130.9 (0.14%)
KSE30 28,931 Increased By 46 (0.16%)
Nov 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine can’t trademark Russia warship taunt, EU court rules

AFP Published 13 Nov, 2024 05:01pm

BRUSSELS: An EU court Wednesday dismissed a bid by Ukraine’s border guards to trademark an expletive-laden battle cry that was aimed at a Russian warship on the first day of the invasion – and spawned a thousand memes.

The phrase was the last known radio communication on February 24, 2022, by Ukrainian soldiers stationed on Snake Island in the Black Sea who told the vessel demanding their surrender: “Russian warship: go fuck yourself”.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine had sought to use the words to register a wide range of goods as well as publishing, education, entertainment and sports services within the European Union.

Russian attacks kill six in southern Ukraine

But the Luxembourg-based General Court said the phrase was now a political slogan, having become “a symbol of Ukraine’s fight against Russian aggression” shortly after it was first uttered.

“It will therefore not be perceived by the relevant public as an indication of the commercial origin of the goods and services which it designates,” the court said.

It dismissed the appeal brought by the border guards against a 2023 decision of the EU Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO), which first rejected the trademark application.

The ruling can be appealed at the EU’s highest court.

The Snake Island exchange with the attacking Russian ship, the Moskva, went around the world and served as a theme for the Ukrainian resistance, appearing in countless memes, placards at pro-Ukraine rallies abroad and even stamps.

The Ukrainian soldiers were taken prisoner but later exchanged for Russian captives.

The Moskva sank in the Black Sea in April 2022 following what Moscow said was an explosion on board. Ukraine said it had hit the warship with missiles.

Ukrainian forces recaptured the island in June 2022.

Russia Ukraine Ukraine conflict Russia’s invasion of Ukraine RUssia Ukraine war Russian strikes EU court

Comments

200 characters

Ukraine can’t trademark Russia warship taunt, EU court rules

Without climate justice, there can be no real resilience: PM Shehbaz addresses COP29

Rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

Religious ministry, PIA agree to provide travel services for 35,000 Hajj pilgrims

CCL Holding submits public intention to acquire 50% stake, control in Mitchells Fruit Farms

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 43,712

Trump names Elon Musk to role leading government efficiency drive

Japan approves $18.5mn grant for Pakistan’s flood management project

5.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,400 in Pakistan

Shaheen Afridi reclaims No.1 ODI bowler ranking

Read more stories