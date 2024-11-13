AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
AIRLINK 127.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.36%)
CNERGY 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.96%)
DCL 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
DFML 41.68 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
DGKC 87.10 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.6%)
FCCL 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
FFBL 65.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.64%)
FFL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
HUBC 109.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.49%)
HUMNL 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
KEL 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
KOSM 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.12%)
MLCF 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
NBP 59.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
OGDC 195.29 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.31%)
PAEL 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.93%)
PIBTL 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.25%)
PPL 151.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.05%)
PRL 26.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.97%)
PTC 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.25%)
SEARL 78.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.08%)
TOMCL 35.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.7%)
TPLP 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.28%)
TREET 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.64%)
TRG 53.15 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.74%)
UNITY 26.69 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.53%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
BR100 9,918 Decreased By -2.3 (-0.02%)
BR30 30,749 Decreased By -2.1 (-0.01%)
KSE100 93,390 Increased By 165.7 (0.18%)
KSE30 28,936 Increased By 50.8 (0.18%)
Nov 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-11-13

Oil, gas ‘gift of God’, Azerbaijan president repeats at COP29

AFP Published 13 Nov, 2024 06:33am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BAKU: Azerbaijan’s president, whose country is hosting the COP29 climate talks, on Tuesday repeated his insistence that oil, gas and other natural resources are a “gift of the God.”

In a robust defence of his country against what he termed “fake news” and a “well-coordinated campaign of slander and blackmail,” Ilham Aliyev said nations should not be judged by their natural resources and how they use them.

“Quote me that I said that this is a gift of the God, and I want to repeat it today here at this audience,” he told delegates at the climate conference in Baku.

“Oil, gas, wind, sun, gold, silver, copper, all... are natural resources and countries should not be blamed for having them and should not be blamed for bringing these resources to the market, because the market needs them.”

“People need them.”

Azerbaijan has seven billion barrels of proven oil reserves and was one of the first places in the world to start commercial oil production.

Since gaining independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, Azerbaijan has produced 1.05 billion tonnes of oil and is set to increase its natural gas production by more than a third in the next decade.

Revenues from oil and gas production make up about 35 percent of the country’s GDP and nearly half of the state budget.

About 75 percent of Azerbaijan’s energy exports go to European markets.

In 2022, the European Commission signed a deal with Baku to double gas imports from the country, keen to reduce Europe’s dependence on Russian gas — an agreement Aliyev defended in his speech.

“It was not our idea,” he said.

“They asked us to help, and we said okay, we will help Europe with energy security.”

UN climate change Azerbaijan Oil and gas Baku Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan President climate talks COP29 UN COP29 climate summit COP29 climate talks

Comments

200 characters

Oil, gas ‘gift of God’, Azerbaijan president repeats at COP29

Power Division fails to deliver on PMO’s tasks

Aurangzeb shares update on state of economy with French envoy

FBR makeover: ECC approves five key areas

OGDCL begins gas production from Balochistan

FBR tells IMF: No need for contingency revenue measures

CDWP approves 7 uplift projects worth Rs559.766bn

Constitutional bench to proceed sans Justice Ayesha

Customer services: Banks mandated to address complaints within 30 days

Export boost: Pharma sector urges govt to lend a helping hand

Civil servants’ kin: ED to repeal contract job policy guidelines

Read more stories