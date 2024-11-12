The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), traditionally known for its deep Islamic roots, conservative social norms, and oil-centric economy, is undergoing a transformative journey under the leadership of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS). Driven by an ambitious vision, the kingdom is striving to harmonize, in its own way its heritage with modernization to establish itself as a global leader in technology, tourism, and sustainable development.

Purpose of writing the article

To attract the attention of both traditional and ‘progressive’ sections of society, this article underscores the profound importance of science, technology, globalization, and brain-power development in Saudi Arabia’s vision.

Saudi Arabia has particularly invested in developing human intelligence — an integral part of brain-power development — as a foundation for its future. By drawing attention to this approach, the article invites readers from all backgrounds to appreciate the kingdom’s ambitious path forward and its potential for collective growth and innovation.

1- Social and cultural reform

Saudi Arabia’s social landscape is evolving as significant reforms reshape public life. Key changes include:

Saudi Arabia has introduced expanded rights for women and eased social restrictions, significantly increasing female workforce participation, which has grown from 20 percent in 2016 to nearly 40 percent. Relaxed gender segregation and expanded entertainment options, including cinemas, music festivals, and sports events, reflect a more inclusive, culturally enriched public life. These changes signify a new openness, empowering women and fostering a dynamic and diverse social environment.

2- Development projects and mega-cities

Saudi Arabia’s transformation is largely visible through its visionary development projects, designed to diversify the economy, modernize infrastructure, and redefine the country’s urban landscape. Key initiatives include:

NEOM: Envisioned as a $500 billion futuristic city on the Red Sea coast, NEOM is Saudi Arabia’s flagship project, aimed at creating a high-tech, sustainable urban environment. Powered entirely by renewable energy, NEOM will include “The Line,” a 170-killometer linear city designed without cars, incorporating advanced technology across various sectors and attracting global attention as a model of future living.

The Red Sea Project: Positioned as a luxury tourism destination, the Red Sea Project aims to transform the Red Sea coastline into a premier ecotourism hotspot. With over 90 islands, pristine beaches, and luxury resorts, the project is expected to attract international travellers and establish Saudi Arabia as a leader in sustainable tourism.

Qiddiya: Located near Riyadh, Qiddiya is an entertainment-focused city featuring theme parks, sports facilities, and cultural attractions. Part of Saudi Arabia’s effort to promote tourism, Qiddiya is set to provide Saudis and international visitors with new recreational options, thereby boosting the entertainment and leisure sector.

These projects collectively represent a shift from Saudi Arabia’s oil-dependent economy toward a diversified model that leverages tourism, entertainment, and technology.

3- Project transcendence

Project Transcendence is an ambitious, newly launched initiative aiming to position Saudi Arabia as a global leader in artificial intelligence and biotechnology. With investments of up to $100 billion, Project Transcendence will focus on:

Building Infrastructure: Investments in AI, data centres, and smart cities form the backbone of this initiative, creating an environment conducive to technological innovation.

Attracting Talent: Saudi Arabia is actively seeking to foster a local tech ecosystem by attracting top global talent and partnering with leading tech giants like Google.

Supporting Innovation: Through strategic partnerships and substantial investments in research and development, the kingdom is creating a high-tech workforce and fostering innovation across sectors.

Economic and societal impact of vision 2030

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 transformation is poised to create lasting economic and societal impacts, which include:

Economic diversification: By reducing its reliance on oil and developing sectors like tourism, technology, and renewable energy, Saudi Arabia aims to stabilize its economy, becoming more resilient to fluctuations in global oil prices and fostering sustainable, long-term growth.

Job creation: The development of mega-projects provides thousands of jobs across construction, hospitality, technology, and finance. Initiatives like Riyadh Season alone generated over 150,000 jobs in 2022, giving young Saudis opportunities in emerging industries and reducing youth unemployment.

Increased foreign investment: Saudi Arabia’s openness to foreign partnerships, particularly in technology, real estate, and infrastructure, has attracted significant international attention and investment. Projects like NEOM and Project Transcendence have created strategic opportunities for global firms and integrated Saudi Arabia into the global economy.

Evolving dynamics: From historical influence to constructive partnership with people of Pakistan

The historical relationship between Pakistan and (neo) colonial powers is complex, marked by enduring influence and control that shaped Pakistan’s political, economic, and social landscape. Post-independence, Pakistan’s elite, aligned with colonial-era structures and foreign interests, hindered democratic growth and socio-economic progress, often redirecting resources away from public welfare.

Regional forces like Saudi Arabia were used to influence Pakistan by supporting conservative regimes, using financial and ideological means that deepened sectarian divisions and impeded a united national identity.

However, under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia is shifting from religious influence toward economic partnerships and technological advancement, as seen in Vision 2030. This change in approach could foster positive regional development.

To address historical impacts, Saudi Arabia could focus to compensate people of Pakistan by investing, among other, in education, skill development, and technological infrastructure, fostering economic independence and social unity. This collaboration would transform the Pakistan-Saudi relationship into a constructive partnership, promoting regional stability and progress.

Saudi Arabia’s long-term vision

Saudi Arabia’s journey from a traditional, oil-dependent kingdom to an aspiring global technological and economic leader represents one of the most ambitious national transformations of recent times. Under MBS’s leadership, the country is redefining its cultural identity, economic structure, and global influence.

The successful execution of Vision 2030 and associated projects is expected to reshape Saudi Arabia’s landscape and role in the global economy. With its commitment to sustainable development, social inclusivity, and technological innovation, Saudi Arabia is positioned to serve as a model for economic progress in the Middle East.

By balancing tradition with modernity, Saudi Arabia seems to aim to become a global centre for innovation, tourism, and sustainable development. This transformation, while ambitious, has the potential to uplift the nation’s economy and elevate its global standing. However, achieving these aspirations will depend on sustained investment in education, infrastructure, and the careful management of social change.

Key takeaways for Pakistan’s path forward

Pakistan’s ruling elites face a pivotal decision: to move beyond fear of religious extremism and embrace progressive development. Inspired by Saudi Arabia’s recent reforms under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Pakistan can find a model for distancing from extremist influences while advancing economic, social, and technological progress.

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 showcases the benefits of economic diversification, human intelligence development, and reduced ideological extremism, ‘emphasizing modernity without sacrificing cultural or religious identity’.

For Pakistan, this shift would resonate with its youth, who seek economic stability and social freedom. By learning creatively from Saudi Arabia’s path toward inclusive, forward-focused governance, Pakistan could position itself as a balanced force on the global stage, fostering sustainable development and a prosperous future.

