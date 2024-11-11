AGL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
FBR reshuffles 208 officers

Recorder Report Published 11 Nov, 2024 06:03am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has transferred and posted 208 officers of Directorate General of Customs (Intelligence) to different Collectorates of Enforcement (Customs) with immediate effect.

The FBR has issued two notifications in this regard. According to the first notification, the FBR has transferred and posted 70 officers of Customs Department including Superintendents and Intelligence Officers with immediate effect.

FBR transfers, posts 78 officials

Through another notification, the FBR has transferred and posted 138 officers of Customs Department including LDCs, drivers and Sepoys.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

