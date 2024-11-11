FBR reshuffles 208 officers

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has transferred and posted 208 officers of Directorate General of Customs (Intelligence) to different Collectorates of Enforcement (Customs) with immediate effect.

The FBR has issued two notifications in this regard. According to the first notification, the FBR has transferred and posted 70 officers of Customs Department including Superintendents and Intelligence Officers with immediate effect.

Through another notification, the FBR has transferred and posted 138 officers of Customs Department including LDCs, drivers and Sepoys.

