HFP introduces new skill-building, training programme at Berlitz

KARACHI: Hamdard Foundation Pakistan (HFP) has introduced a new four-month skills-building and training programme called Hamdard Skill Development Program (HSDP) to assist needy and deserving students in their pursuit of modern learning and skill-building at Berlitz Institute Karachi.

Under this programme, students will receive skill training, along with assistance in securing suitable employment opportunities through industry partners of this initiative. The programme was commenced in an auspicious ceremony at the Berlitz Karachi Office.

Sadia Rashid, President of HFP attended the event as chief guest. Syed Muhammad Arsalan – Director, HFP, Berlitz Country Manager Nadeem Huq and the 70 enrolled students of the first badge were also in attendance.

In her address, Sadia Rashid highlighted the importance of skill-building and advanced technical knowledge for national progress in modern times. She said that Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said’s mission was to accelerate the socio-economic advancement of Pakistani youth, a vision HFP was dedicated to realizing by empowering young people and shaping a generation of skilled professionals.

Sadia Rashid advised students to stay focused on their studies, avoid distractions like mobile phones, guard their health, and value time as an essential resource.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024