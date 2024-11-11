AGL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
AIRLINK 129.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
BOP 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.18%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.48%)
DCL 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.31%)
DFML 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
DGKC 87.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.86%)
FCCL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.5%)
FFBL 66.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.76%)
FFL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.42%)
HUBC 113.51 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (2.54%)
HUMNL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.76%)
KEL 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.88%)
KOSM 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.68%)
MLCF 43.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.86%)
NBP 61.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.65%)
OGDC 192.20 Increased By ▲ 9.40 (5.14%)
PAEL 27.05 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (6.66%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.97%)
PPL 150.50 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (1.82%)
PRL 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.63%)
PTC 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SEARL 71.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.13%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TOMCL 36.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.55%)
TREET 16.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.54%)
TRG 51.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.27%)
UNITY 27.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 9,957 Increased By 115.5 (1.17%)
BR30 30,770 Increased By 733.6 (2.44%)
KSE100 93,292 Increased By 771.2 (0.83%)
KSE30 29,017 Increased By 230.5 (0.8%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-11

HFP introduces new skill-building, training programme at Berlitz

Press Release Published 11 Nov, 2024 06:30am

KARACHI: Hamdard Foundation Pakistan (HFP) has introduced a new four-month skills-building and training programme called Hamdard Skill Development Program (HSDP) to assist needy and deserving students in their pursuit of modern learning and skill-building at Berlitz Institute Karachi.

Under this programme, students will receive skill training, along with assistance in securing suitable employment opportunities through industry partners of this initiative. The programme was commenced in an auspicious ceremony at the Berlitz Karachi Office.

Sadia Rashid, President of HFP attended the event as chief guest. Syed Muhammad Arsalan – Director, HFP, Berlitz Country Manager Nadeem Huq and the 70 enrolled students of the first badge were also in attendance.

In her address, Sadia Rashid highlighted the importance of skill-building and advanced technical knowledge for national progress in modern times. She said that Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said’s mission was to accelerate the socio-economic advancement of Pakistani youth, a vision HFP was dedicated to realizing by empowering young people and shaping a generation of skilled professionals.

Sadia Rashid advised students to stay focused on their studies, avoid distractions like mobile phones, guard their health, and value time as an essential resource.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

