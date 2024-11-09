China, Indonesia sign multiple cooperation deals

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping signed multiple cooperation deals with his Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto on Saturday, Chinese state TV CCTV reported, as the two countries seek increased partnerships in key areas.

The deals covered issues including water conservation, maritime resources and mining, the report said, and come ahead of a meeting Prabowo is scheduled to attend on Sunday between Indonesian officials and a number of top Chinese companies, where the Indonesia presidential office said investment agreements worth more than $10 billion will be signed.

In a visit to China by Prabowo just a few weeks after taking office, the two sides also jointly published a statement on “Promoting Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and Building a China-Indonesia Community with a Shared Future”.

Xi told Prabowo on Saturday that China was willing to cooperate with the new Indonesian government to the countries’ mutual benefit, Chinese state media CCTV reported.

China was willing to enhance exchanges and cooperation with Indonesia in areas including poverty reduction, medicines, grain cultivation and the fisheries industry, Xi told Prabowo in a meeting in Beijing, CCTV said.

The two countries should “firmly support each other in safeguarding core interests and major concerns,” CCTV reported, citing Xi as saying. They should also enhance cooperation in the digital economy, advanced manufacturing and recycling, the report said.

After winning the Indonesian presidential election earlier this year, the former defence minister and special forces commander picked China as the first country to visit as president elect.

Prabowo’s decision to accept Xi’s invitation to visit China for the second time this year confirms Jakarta’s continued commitment to their strategic ties.

“Under the current complicated global situation, Indonesia hopes to further strengthen all-round strategic coordination with China, and become a closer comprehensive strategic partner with China,” CCTV reported, citing Prabowo as saying.

He welcomed Chinese companies to invest in Indonesia, according to CCTV.

Prabowo visits China through November 10.