AGL 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
AIRLINK 130.29 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (0.91%)
BOP 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.7%)
CNERGY 4.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.73%)
DFML 42.74 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (3.61%)
DGKC 87.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.57%)
FCCL 33.78 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.29%)
FFBL 65.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.09%)
FFL 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.23%)
HUBC 113.85 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (2.85%)
HUMNL 16.09 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (5.65%)
KEL 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
KOSM 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.92%)
MLCF 42.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.45%)
NBP 61.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.99%)
OGDC 184.90 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.15%)
PAEL 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.95%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.97%)
PPL 146.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-0.82%)
PRL 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
PTC 16.48 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.48%)
SEARL 70.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
TELE 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.82%)
TOMCL 36.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.39%)
TPLP 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.82%)
TREET 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.58%)
TRG 51.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.58%)
UNITY 27.46 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.4%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.07%)
BR100 9,896 Increased By 54.4 (0.55%)
BR30 30,314 Increased By 277.4 (0.92%)
KSE100 93,140 Increased By 619.8 (0.67%)
KSE30 28,879 Increased By 92.5 (0.32%)
Nov 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Indonesia’s new leader heads to China as five-nation tour begins

AFP Published 08 Nov, 2024 12:04pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s new president headed to China for a state visit on Friday, starting a five-nation tour that could include a meeting with US president-elect Donald Trump as he seeks to balance relations with major powers on his first foreign trip.

Prabowo Subianto, a 73-year-old ex-general inaugurated last month, has pledged to position Jakarta more prominently on the world stage while sticking to its traditional non-aligned foreign policy.

Before departing, Prabowo said he would first visit Beijing, where he is expected to hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, then travel to Washington at the invitation of US President Joe Biden.

The trip will include visits to Peru for the APEC summit and Brazil for the G20 summit of major economies, before ending in Britain, where he will meet Prime Minister Keir Starmer, he said.

“I believe this demonstrates the high regard in which Indonesia is held and the importance of inviting Indonesia to participate in bilateral and multilateral meetings,” Prabowo said, according to broadcaster Kompas TV.

“This is an honour for us, and we will maintain good relations with all parties.”

He said he “may visit several Middle Eastern countries” on his way back to Indonesia at the end of the two-week tour.

It is unclear if his Washington visit will include a meeting with Trump but Prabowo’s presidential spokesman Hasan Nasbi told AFP Thursday that “there is a possibility” talks with him were on the table.

Prabowo has promised to be bolder on foreign policy than his predecessor Joko Widodo, who focused more on domestic issues such as the economy.

Indonesia’s Prabowo Subianto plans military academy retreat for new cabinet

Beijing and Jakarta are key economic allies, with Chinese companies ploughing money into extracting Indonesian natural resources in recent years, particularly the nickel sector.

But last month, Indonesia drove a Chinese coast guard ship from contested waters in the South China Sea three times.

The incidents were an early test for Prabowo, who has pledged to bolster the defence of Indonesian territory.

indonesia Joko Widodo Chinese President Xi Jinping US president Joe Biden Prime Minister Keir Starmer US President elect Donald Trump

Comments

200 characters

Indonesia’s new leader heads to China as five-nation tour begins

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

KSE-100 crosses 93,000 as rally continues

Saim Ayub hits 82 as Pakistan crush Australia in 2nd ODI

Tax exemptions in FY24 amounted to Rs3.8trn: FBR

IPP claims contracts being negotiated ‘forcibly’

PM Shehbaz, VEON Group discuss IT and 5G expansion in Pakistan

Donald Trump picks Susie Wiles as his White House chief of staff

Reko Diq Mining Company approaches PIBT for cargo handling

Gold price per tola increases Rs2,000 in Pakistan

Oil prices fall as Hurricane Rafael expected to start weakening

Read more stories