AGL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
AIRLINK 129.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
BOP 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.18%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.48%)
DCL 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.31%)
DFML 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
DGKC 87.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.86%)
FCCL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.5%)
FFBL 66.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.76%)
FFL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.42%)
HUBC 113.51 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (2.54%)
HUMNL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.76%)
KEL 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.88%)
KOSM 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.68%)
MLCF 43.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.86%)
NBP 61.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.65%)
OGDC 192.20 Increased By ▲ 9.40 (5.14%)
PAEL 27.05 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (6.66%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.97%)
PPL 150.50 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (1.82%)
PRL 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.63%)
PTC 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SEARL 71.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.13%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TOMCL 36.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.55%)
TREET 16.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.54%)
TRG 51.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.27%)
UNITY 27.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 9,967 Increased By 125.2 (1.27%)
BR30 30,751 Increased By 714.7 (2.38%)
KSE100 93,292 Increased By 771.2 (0.83%)
KSE30 29,017 Increased By 230.5 (0.8%)
Nov 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials Print 2024-11-09

Captive power phase-out: the show must go on

Published 09 Nov, 2024 06:36am

EDITORIAL: Only a few weeks into the latest International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, the Prime Minister has been approached by the Commerce Ministry for a possible reversal of the federal government’s decision to disconnect gas to captive power plants for generation usage.

According to a Business Recorder report, the Ministry of Commerce has warned of adverse economic consequences on industries in general, and the export sectors in particular, should Islamabad decide to implement its decision as agreed to with the IMF.

Recall that eliminating captive power usage in the gas sector with a listed rationale of pushing captive gas users on to the electricity grid and channeling gas to the most efficient generators is one of the three energy sector Structural Benchmarks (SBs) laid out in the IMF conditions, with the implementation deadline of January 2025. As has often been witnessed in the past, this time around as well, like clockwork, the affected parties have started lobbying to influence the decision-making circles. It is understandable from their viewpoint, but the jury is out on whether or not it is a justifiable plea.

The argument against ending captive usage for power is largely built around the potential loss of competitiveness, as this will undoubtedly raise the energy costs for the industries. While there is no denying the feared outcome, the energy sector does not work in isolation, and the agreed upon elimination of captive power usage has been proposed after years of deliberations, and a comprehensive cost-benefit analysis.

The IMF, and earlier the World Bank, had included this as a key step in the energy sector structural reform. There is no basis for the criticism that it is being done too quickly without enough lead time, either. The seeds were sown in the previous IMF programme, and very clear timelines were laid out for the rollback of captive power gas usage.

It must be noted that the transitioning of captive power users to the grid is also in line with the Cabinet Committee on Energy’s January 2021 decision. There is nothing abrupt or overnight in the entire scheme of things, so to speak.

In the larger scheme of things, there are material benefits to be had on the collective national average power tariff by energizing industrial connections to the grid. Some estimates put the benefit to north of Rs2/unit, which is more than the one envisaged through the IPP negotiations and contract terminations. A continuous fall in power demand has further deteriorated the equation, as fixed capacity component increases in case of reduced demand. Shifting industries back to the grid will help take care of the soaring power tariffs to a great extent.

The concerns over grid reliability may well be legitimate in certain cases, but this alone cannot be the basis for not undertaking a crucial structural reform. The process of reform, by definition, is painful and there will always be complaints from one segment or the other. While the authorities are at it, it is pertinent to mention that any further delays in implementation of gas pricing on the basis of Weighted Average Cost of Gas (WACOG) are unwarranted. It has been a while since the WACOG legislation was in place, and the authorities have been found wanting in the implementation of the same.

The concern around the likely increase in tariffs for all other categories once the captive users are phased out may well be blown out of proportion. The previous tariff adjustment in February 2024 reduced cross subsidy to a great extend, and reflected full cost recovery, especially after the introduction of fixed charges on domestic consumption.

Be that as it may, the government appears to be fully aware of the fact that implementing this critical reform in the energy sector is its first option. But it must recognise the other grim reality that it is its last option as well in view of the criticality of the IMF’s 37-month $7 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) for the survival of country’s economy. The government must do it, and the sooner the better.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

IMF Federal Government energy sector electricity grid IMF and Pakistan captive power plants

Comments

200 characters

Captive power phase-out: the show must go on

Cabinet decides to divide NTDC into two entities

3 imported coal-based IPPs to Thar coal: PPIB seeks details of Chinese Ad hoc Working Group on conversion

Govt will go for privatisation of PIA again: Aurangzeb

FBR will impose new surcharge on fossil fuels

Mengal, Dawar, others challenge 26th Amendment

SJC examines 10 complaints against judges: No substantial evidence found

Forex reserves likely to reach $12bn mark: SBP

SPI inflation up by 0.24pc WoW

Economic growth; Digitisation of economy key requisite: c

Smuggling of night-vision equipment: Inquiry against 7 FBR officials begins

Read more stories