Goethe-Institut’s Science Film Festival 2024 opens

Recorder Report Published November 8, 2024 Updated November 8, 2024 07:37am

KARACHI: The Goethe-Institut has organized the Science Film Festival 2024 at the Dawood Foundation’s MagnifiScience Centre here on Thursday.

The ceremony was attended by Director of Goethe- Institut Pakistan, Andreas Schiekofer and Director of TDF’s MagnifiScience Centre, Shakeel Ahmed.

They both highlighted the importance of science literacy, inviting students to explore innovative scientific ideas that contribute to a sustainable future.

Over 250 students from various schools were hosted, with a significant number from underprivileged backgrounds who often lack the opportunity to engage with interactive scientific learning experiences.

Attendees also visited the exhibits within the MagnifiScience Building and presented their science projects around the theme, demonstrating their creativity and commitment after weeks of dedicated work.

Abdul Samad Dawood, Trustee of The Dawood Foundation, said, “Our goal has always been to inspire a passion and curiosity for science. We are delighted to provide a platform to students to think critically, showcase their creativity in science, and solve real problems with sustainable solutions.”

The morning's festivities included a nutritious buffet breakfast and the screening of one film for this year's festival —a local production titled "Plastic Pollution."

Out of the 29 films selected for the country, this one highlights the issue of plastic waste which is particularly relevant to Pakistan’s coastal regions and broader environmental challenges.

This year’s theme, "Net Zero and the Circular Economy," emphasises the urgent need for actions beyond simply reducing global greenhouse gas emissions to address climate protection effectively. The Science Film Festival 2024 runs from October 1 to December 20 and features 132 films from 36 countries, aiming to promote science literacy and raise awareness about critical contemporary issues, particularly in the context of climate change.

