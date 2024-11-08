ML-1 Railway project: body seeks clarification on funding details

ISLAMABAD: The Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Special Initiatives sought clarification on funding details, as 85 percent of ML-1 Railway Project will be financed by China, with the remainder from Pakistani equity.

The committee directed the Railways Ministry to provide comprehensive documentation on the funding agreements, economic impacts, and design adjustments for the ML-1 Railway Project, ensuring alignment with China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)’s broader strategic objectives.

The committee met with Acting Chairperson Farhan Chishti in the chair at the Parliament House on Thursday. The committee discussed updates on national development projects, including the much-anticipated ML-1 railway upgradation under the CPEC.

