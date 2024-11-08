AGL 40.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.87%)
AIRLINK 129.50 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.3%)
BOP 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.73%)
CNERGY 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DCL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
DFML 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.3%)
DGKC 86.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
FCCL 33.66 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.93%)
FFBL 65.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.38%)
FFL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.95%)
HUBC 112.61 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.73%)
HUMNL 15.71 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.15%)
KEL 4.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.63%)
KOSM 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.89%)
MLCF 41.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NBP 60.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 184.00 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.66%)
PAEL 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.75%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.97%)
PPL 146.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.09%)
PRL 24.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PTC 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.99%)
SEARL 70.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
TELE 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.23%)
TOMCL 36.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.18%)
TREET 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 51.94 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.46%)
UNITY 27.46 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.4%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.07%)
BR100 9,869 Increased By 26.8 (0.27%)
BR30 30,164 Increased By 127.3 (0.42%)
KSE100 92,824 Increased By 304 (0.33%)
KSE30 28,851 Increased By 65 (0.23%)
Nov 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-08

ML-1 Railway project: body seeks clarification on funding details

Naveed Butt Published 08 Nov, 2024 06:41am

ISLAMABAD: The Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Special Initiatives sought clarification on funding details, as 85 percent of ML-1 Railway Project will be financed by China, with the remainder from Pakistani equity.

The committee directed the Railways Ministry to provide comprehensive documentation on the funding agreements, economic impacts, and design adjustments for the ML-1 Railway Project, ensuring alignment with China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)’s broader strategic objectives.

The committee met with Acting Chairperson Farhan Chishti in the chair at the Parliament House on Thursday. The committee discussed updates on national development projects, including the much-anticipated ML-1 railway upgradation under the CPEC.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

railway project ML1 Railway Project

Comments

200 characters

ML-1 Railway project: body seeks clarification on funding details

Tax exemptions in FY24 amounted to Rs3.8trn: FBR

Tax collection decreases 21.5pc in 2023-24

Tax-to-GDP ratio drastically down in 2023-24

15 sectors contribute 62.4pc of domestic sales tax revenue

IPP claims contracts being negotiated ‘forcibly’

Oil prices fall as Hurricane Rafael expected to start weakening

Notification issued: SC judges get hefty allowance hike

No gas for CPPs as per IMF terms: MoC moves PM for reversal of decision

PSMA seeks nod to export more sugar

‘Economic resurgence’: govt spells out its achievements

Read more stories