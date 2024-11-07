Alkhidmat Karachi awards certificates, prizes to students

KARACHI: Alkhidmat Karachi has recognized high-performing orphan students in a recent ceremony, awarding certificates and prizes to those who excelled in their matriculation exams under the organization’s Orphan Care Program.

Held at Alkhidmat’s head office, the event gathered students, their mothers, and guardians, as well as program officials. Students from various clusters were celebrated for their exceptional results, with the top three scorers receiving cash awards, and others receiving shields and certificates.

Executive Director Rashid Qureshi and Director of the Orphan Care Program Yusuf Mohiuddin attended the gathering, commending the students for their hard work and resilience.

Qureshi congratulated the students and their families on the academic success achieved, encouraging them to consider the next four years as pivotal to shaping their futures. He emphasized that students should pursue careers in fields aligned with their personal interests and talents, and reassured parents that sustenance is ultimately provided by Allah, regardless of specific career choices. He also urged students to sustain their dedication to excellence, while reminding them of the importance of preparing for the hereafter, which he described as the ultimate success.

Qureshi said “Life is a test, and following the commands of Allah and His Prophet (PBUH) is key to both worldly and eternal success.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024