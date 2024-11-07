MbS welcomes COAS in Riyadh

RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Wednesday warmly received Pakistan’s army chief Gen Asim Munir in Riyadh, according to Arab media reports.

The dignities held a high-level meeting focused on reviewing the strategic relations between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan and exploring opportunities to further enhance bilateral cooperation. The discussions also covered several issues of mutual interest.

Saudi Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman, along with other senior officials, attended the meeting, highlighting the significance of the engagement.