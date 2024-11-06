Most Gulf markets gain on Trump’s presidential win

Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Wednesday as a win by Republican Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential election fuelled expectations of more business-friendly policies, analysts said.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gained 0.7%, Dubai’s main share index added 0.5% and in Abu Dhabi, the index added 0.4%.

“Analysts noted that these market moves align with investor expectations of a Trump administration’s economic approach, prioritising reduced regulatory pressures and trade policy changes,” Mohamed Hashad, chief market strategist, at Noor Capital said.

Saudi’s Al Rajhi Bank rose 2.3% and Saudi Arabian Mining Company closed 4.1% higher, while Saudi Electricity Co jumped 6.3%, following a steep rise in quarterly net profit.

The biggest mover in Dubai was toll operator Salik Company , which gained 2.5%, while sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank gained 1.2%, a day after reporting a rise in third-quarter profit.

In Abu Dhabi, conglomerate International Holding rose 0.8% ahead of its earnings announcement.

However, crude prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - fell as the U.S. dollar rallied on Trump’s win.

Investors believe a Trump presidency will bolster the dollar as interest rates may need to remain high to combat inflation resulting from any new tariffs.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index gained 0.8%, with Fawry For Banking Technology Electronic Payments rising 3.2%.

Egypt’s net foreign reserves rose to $46.942 billion in October from $46.737 billion in September, the central bank said on Wednesday.

---------------------------------------- SAUDI ARABIA rose 0.7% to 12,093 ABU DHABI rose 0.4% to 9,425 DUBAI gained 0.5% to 4,616 EGYPT up 0.8% to 31,045 BAHRAIN finished flat at 2,020 OMAN eased 0.2% to 4,714 KUWAIT added 0.6% to 7,716 ----------------------------------------