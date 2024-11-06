AGL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (7.68%)
AIRLINK 128.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.16%)
BOP 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (11.59%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (6.99%)
DCL 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.32%)
DFML 40.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.56%)
DGKC 87.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.45%)
FCCL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.57%)
FFBL 66.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.51%)
FFL 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
HUBC 108.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 14.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.36%)
KEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
KOSM 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.47%)
MLCF 42.72 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.57%)
NBP 60.84 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.08%)
OGDC 178.97 Decreased By ▼ -4.03 (-2.2%)
PAEL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.1%)
PIBTL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.51%)
PPL 146.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.37%)
PRL 24.91 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (5.51%)
PTC 16.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.54%)
SEARL 70.20 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.78%)
TELE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TOMCL 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.7%)
TPLP 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TREET 15.59 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (9.79%)
TRG 50.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.18%)
UNITY 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.48%)
BR100 9,795 Decreased By -11.1 (-0.11%)
BR30 29,647 Decreased By -31.2 (-0.1%)
KSE100 92,021 Decreased By -282.9 (-0.31%)
KSE30 28,665 Decreased By -175.5 (-0.61%)
Nov 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf markets gain on Trump’s presidential win

Reuters Published 06 Nov, 2024 07:17pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Wednesday as a win by Republican Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential election fuelled expectations of more business-friendly policies, analysts said.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gained 0.7%, Dubai’s main share index added 0.5% and in Abu Dhabi, the index added 0.4%.

“Analysts noted that these market moves align with investor expectations of a Trump administration’s economic approach, prioritising reduced regulatory pressures and trade policy changes,” Mohamed Hashad, chief market strategist, at Noor Capital said.

Saudi’s Al Rajhi Bank rose 2.3% and Saudi Arabian Mining Company closed 4.1% higher, while Saudi Electricity Co jumped 6.3%, following a steep rise in quarterly net profit.

The biggest mover in Dubai was toll operator Salik Company , which gained 2.5%, while sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank gained 1.2%, a day after reporting a rise in third-quarter profit.

In Abu Dhabi, conglomerate International Holding rose 0.8% ahead of its earnings announcement.

Most Gulf markets gain ahead of US election

However, crude prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - fell as the U.S. dollar rallied on Trump’s win.

Investors believe a Trump presidency will bolster the dollar as interest rates may need to remain high to combat inflation resulting from any new tariffs.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index gained 0.8%, with Fawry For Banking Technology Electronic Payments rising 3.2%.

Egypt’s net foreign reserves rose to $46.942 billion in October from $46.737 billion in September, the central bank said on Wednesday.

----------------------------------------
 SAUDI ARABIA    rose 0.7% to 12,093
 ABU DHABI       rose 0.4% to 9,425
 DUBAI           gained 0.5% to 4,616
 EGYPT           up 0.8% to 31,045
 BAHRAIN         finished flat at 2,020
 OMAN            eased 0.2% to 4,714
 KUWAIT          added 0.6% to 7,716
----------------------------------------
Gulf markets Gulf stock markets Gulf Most Gulf markets Gulf bourses Gulf Shares

Comments

200 characters

Most Gulf markets gain on Trump’s presidential win

Donald Trump says he will ‘help US heal’

PM Shehbaz congratulates Donald Trump on ‘historic’ election victory

KSE-100 closes in the red as Trump’s victory in US election weighs

Afghanistan Taliban govt hopes for ‘new chapter’ with Trump election win

Oil falls as Trump win sends dollar higher

Schools in Punjab closed till Nov 17 as smog chokes province

Aurangzeb targets Pakistan’s credit rating improvement amid positive indicators

World leaders pledge to work with Trump as he claims US election win

Electric Vehicle policy to be announced by end of November: Tanveer

Rupee declines marginally against US dollar

Read more stories