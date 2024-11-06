Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,000 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan decreased further on Wednesday in line with their decrease in international rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola declined by Rs1,000, clocking in at Rs282,200.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs241,941 after it recorded a decrease of Rs857, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Tuesday, gold price per tola decreased by Rs500 to settle at Rs283,200.

Meanwhile, the international rate of gold decreased on Wednesday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,727 per ounce (with a premium of $20) and was down by $10 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver remained unchanged at Rs3,430 per tola.

Last month, gold hit an all-time high of Rs287,900 per tola in Pakistan.

Globally, gold held steady on Wednesday as investors keenly awaited the outcome of a tightly contested US presidential race.