AGL 39.20 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.71%)
AIRLINK 129.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.85%)
CNERGY 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
DCL 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
DFML 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.46%)
DGKC 89.65 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.53%)
FCCL 35.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.34%)
FFBL 66.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.82%)
FFL 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.45%)
HUBC 108.99 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.21%)
HUMNL 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.71%)
KEL 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.63%)
KOSM 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.87%)
MLCF 42.68 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.47%)
NBP 59.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
OGDC 179.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-1.91%)
PAEL 26.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PPL 147.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.37%)
PRL 23.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PTC 16.81 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.51%)
SEARL 69.80 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.2%)
TELE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
TOMCL 35.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
TPLP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.69%)
TREET 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.18%)
TRG 50.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.59%)
UNITY 27.04 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.08%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
BR100 9,857 Increased By 51 (0.52%)
BR30 29,696 Increased By 18.4 (0.06%)
KSE100 92,800 Increased By 495.3 (0.54%)
KSE30 28,937 Increased By 96.6 (0.33%)
Nov 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold holds steady as market awaits US election outcome

Reuters Published 06 Nov, 2024 08:12am

Gold held steady on Wednesday as investors keenly awaited the outcome of a tightly contested US presidential race. Spot gold held its ground at $2,745.42 per ounce, as of 0218 GMT. Bullion hit a record high of $2,790.15 last Thursday.

US gold futures edged 0.2% higher to $2,754.10. Republican Donald Trump won 14 states in Tuesday’s US presidential election while Democrat Kamala Harris captured four states and Washington, D.C., Edison Research projected, but critical battleground states were unlikely to be called for hours or even days.

It’s 95% about the US election this week, with a 5% splash of the Federal Reserve to add a touch of spice, said Kyle Rodda, financial market analyst at Capital.com.

Gold price per tola decreases Rs500 in Pakistan

“Gold is a part of the Trump trade and in the long term ought to benefit from a Trump victory, mostly due to the impacts of huge deficit spending but also because of potentially more uncertain US foreign policy,” said Rodda.

Traders are also awaiting the Fed’s two-day policy meeting, which concludes on Thursday, and Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks for further direction.

Markets broadly expect the Fed to announce a quarter-point rate cut this week after the September reduction.

“While markets expect a 25-bp cut this week, the Fed may avoid a dovish tone due to the inflationary impact of Trump’s policies,” said Matt Simpson, senior analyst at City Index.

Gold is considered a hedge against geopolitical and economic uncertainties and tends to thrive in a low-interest-rate environment.

US trade deficit surged to the highest in nearly 2-1/2-years in September, data released on Tuesday showed.

Elsewhere, Perth Mint reported a decline in October gold sales, while silver sales slipped to their lowest in four months.

Spot silver fell 0.53% to $32.49 per ounce, platinum shed 0.6% to $993.45 and palladium was down 2.17% to $1,052.25.

Gold Bullion rates Spot gold

Comments

200 characters

Gold holds steady as market awaits US election outcome

Development goals: AIIB vows support to Pakistan

Notification issued: Contingency posts axed for cost savings: FD

Up to Rs300bn annual saving expected

PSFCL board, NDRMF: Two decisions of CCoSOEs overturned by Cabinet

NPMC reviews price stabilisation strategies

FBR acquiesces to changes in ‘Tajir Dost Scheme’

Infighting in Nepra worsens

Banks and other financial institutions: SECP launches electronic mortgage register

PIA’s governance ‘flaws’ identified by SAEP

August FCA: Nepra approves over 40 paisas provisional positive adjustment for KE

Read more stories