India’s Modi congratulates Trump on ‘historic election victory’

AFP Published 06 Nov, 2024 01:46pm

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Donald Trump for a “historic election victory” Wednesday, adding that he was looking forward to working with the vote frontrunner.

“Heartiest congratulations my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory,” Modi wrote on social media platform X.

Trump claims ‘powerful mandate’ after Fox News projects he has won US presidency

“As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration,” he added.

“Together, let’s work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity.”

Trump and Hindu-nationalist Modi enjoy warm relations, and Trump also has a sizable following among right-wing groups in India, who see him as a kindred spirit aligned with their hostility towards Muslims.

The pair heaped praise on each other in a joint appearance at a stadium in Houston in 2019, touting a close, personal alliance in front of tens of thousands of Indian-Americans.

Modi hosted Trump at an even bigger rally in his home state of Gujarat the following year before an estimated 100,000 supporters.

Donald Trump says he will ‘help our country heal’

Trump last month praised the Indian leader in a podcast with millions of subscribers hosted by stand-up comedian Andrew Schultz.

“He’s a friend of mine,” Trump said. “On the outside he looks like he’s your father. He’s the nicest. Total killer.”

