Telecom Cyber Security Awards 2024: Telenor Pakistan announces its top achievement

ISLAMABAD: Telenor Pakistan announced its top achievement at the "Telecom Cyber Security Awards 2024," organised by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

The awards ceremony, held in Islamabad, recognised Telenor Pakistan for its outstanding performance in Category I, which includes Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) and large operators.

The recognition follows PTA's comprehensive audit and revalidation exercises, which revealed Telenor Pakistan’s exemplary compliance percentage with the Critical Telecom Data and Infrastructure Security Regulations (CTDISR).

This annual assessment by PTA evaluates operators on their adherence to critical security protocols to safeguard national telecom infrastructure.

Telenor Pakistan’s CEO Khurrum Ashfaque received the award on behalf of the company from the Minister of State for IT and Telecom. The awards ceremony was attended by prominent officials, including the Chairman of PTA, the Minister of State for IT and Telecom, and key leaders from across the telecom and tech sectors, including CEOs and Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs).

Awais Vohra, Chief Technical Officer at Telenor Pakistan, shared his insights on the achievement: “This award is a recognition of Telenor Pakistan’s dedication to uplift its cyber security posture according to the changing global threat landscape. Ensuring the security of our assets is essential to our commitment to providing secure and reliable services for our customers. We remain committed to leading the industry by implementing strong cyber security controls and driving improvement initiatives."

This award reinforces Telenor Pakistan’s commitment to cyber security excellence, setting a benchmark for industry standards and fostering a safer digital ecosystem in Pakistan.

