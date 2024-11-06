Over 130 global cos to participate in ‘Pakistan Industrial Expo’

LAHORE: The eighth edition of the Pakistan Industrial Expo starting from November 09, 2024, is poised to make a significant impact at the Lahore Expo Centre, bringing together over 130 international companies under one roof.

This was announced by Vice Chancellor Punjab University Dr Muhammad Ali Shah in a press conference along with Vice Chancellor Sargodha University Dr Qaiser Abbas, Director of Everest International Expo Wang Zihai and Naeem Chohadry, Vice Chairman of the Constructors Association of Pakistan.

Dr Muhammad Ali, Vice Chancellor of the University of Punjab also discussed the importance of academic-industrial collaboration and future initiatives aimed at bridging the gap between educational institutions and the industrial sector.

Dr Qaiser Abbas, Vice Chancellor of the University of Sargodha, in his address highlighted the expo’s role in fostering economic and technological growth in Pakistan and emphasized the strategic partnerships between Chinese and Pakistani enterprises.

“This year’s Pakistan Industrial Expo is not just a display of industrial strength; it’s a convergence of innovation, collaboration, and economic opportunity,” said Wang Zihai, Director of Everest International Expo.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024