AGL 38.54 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.58%)
AIRLINK 129.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.26%)
BOP 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.39%)
DCL 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.58%)
DFML 41.76 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.85%)
DGKC 88.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-2.06%)
FCCL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
FFBL 67.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.28%)
FFL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.53%)
HUBC 108.76 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (2.22%)
HUMNL 14.66 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (9.4%)
KEL 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.26%)
KOSM 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.46%)
MLCF 41.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
NBP 59.60 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.74%)
OGDC 183.00 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (0.97%)
PAEL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.14%)
PIBTL 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.4%)
PPL 146.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.15%)
PRL 23.61 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.68%)
PTC 16.56 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (8.66%)
SEARL 68.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.71%)
TELE 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TOMCL 35.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
TPLP 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.08%)
TREET 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 50.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.79%)
UNITY 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.33%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,806 Increased By 37.8 (0.39%)
BR30 29,678 Increased By 278.1 (0.95%)
KSE100 92,304 Increased By 366.3 (0.4%)
KSE30 28,840 Increased By 96.6 (0.34%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-11-06

Over 130 global cos to participate in ‘Pakistan Industrial Expo’

Recorder Report Published 06 Nov, 2024 08:02am

LAHORE: The eighth edition of the Pakistan Industrial Expo starting from November 09, 2024, is poised to make a significant impact at the Lahore Expo Centre, bringing together over 130 international companies under one roof.

This was announced by Vice Chancellor Punjab University Dr Muhammad Ali Shah in a press conference along with Vice Chancellor Sargodha University Dr Qaiser Abbas, Director of Everest International Expo Wang Zihai and Naeem Chohadry, Vice Chairman of the Constructors Association of Pakistan.

Dr Muhammad Ali, Vice Chancellor of the University of Punjab also discussed the importance of academic-industrial collaboration and future initiatives aimed at bridging the gap between educational institutions and the industrial sector.

Dr Qaiser Abbas, Vice Chancellor of the University of Sargodha, in his address highlighted the expo’s role in fostering economic and technological growth in Pakistan and emphasized the strategic partnerships between Chinese and Pakistani enterprises.

“This year’s Pakistan Industrial Expo is not just a display of industrial strength; it’s a convergence of innovation, collaboration, and economic opportunity,” said Wang Zihai, Director of Everest International Expo.

