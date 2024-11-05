AGL 38.51 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.5%)
AIRLINK 131.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.87%)
BOP 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.71%)
CNERGY 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.59%)
DCL 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.25%)
DFML 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
DGKC 88.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-1.9%)
FCCL 35.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.34%)
FFBL 66.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.14%)
FFL 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.65%)
HUBC 109.30 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (2.73%)
HUMNL 14.66 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (9.4%)
KEL 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
KOSM 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.63%)
MLCF 42.64 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.01%)
NBP 59.40 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.4%)
OGDC 184.30 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (1.68%)
PAEL 25.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.09%)
PIBTL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.2%)
PPL 148.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.2%)
PRL 23.55 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.42%)
PTC 16.48 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (8.14%)
SEARL 69.21 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.61%)
TELE 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TOMCL 35.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.83%)
TPLP 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.62%)
TREET 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 50.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.61%)
UNITY 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.7%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
BR100 9,820 Increased By 52 (0.53%)
BR30 29,788 Increased By 388.4 (1.32%)
KSE100 92,385 Increased By 446.9 (0.49%)
KSE30 28,856 Increased By 112.5 (0.39%)
Nov 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China warns young soldiers against online dating, gambling

Reuters Published 05 Nov, 2024 11:54am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BEIJING: In an unusual warning, China’s navy told young officers and personnel that they could get ensnared by online dating scams and virtual gambling if they let down their guard, exposing themselves to security risks and undermining the military.

Addressing those born from 1990 who are “becoming the core of the army”, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy said in a social media post that young soldiers should avoid revealing their military identity online as they could be “extremely easy” targets of criminals.

The political and confidential nature of the military profession dictates that the military personnel identity must not be exposed online, it said.

“Distinguish carefully and keep some distance when making friends online,” a line in the post advised, and “never lose sight of your principles and make random friends with netizens”.

The navy also cautioned against virtual gambling, which is illegal in China, likening gambling addiction to being “possessed by a demon” and warning against schemes that could lead to a “fall into an endless abyss” of debt.

China’s military projects an image of power, from launching drills around democratically governed Taiwan to deploying patrols in the South China Sea.

But President Xi Jinping, also the military’s commander-in-chief, has often warned that the armed forces face “deep-seated” problems from within, including corruption and a lack of discipline.

Young soldiers are not the only demographic singled out.

Xi has also stressed political loyalty from senior military personnel.

President Xi’s shared prosperity model

At a military conference in June, Xi emphasised upholding the Chinese Communist Party’s “absolute leadership” over the PLA and that the armed forces must always “uphold their core values, maintain purity, and strictly adhere to discipline”.

Xi attributed the root cause of problems to the lack of ideals and beliefs, calling on the armed forces particularly senior cadres, to “introspect, engage in soul-searching reflections, and make earnest rectifications”, according to official news agency Xinhua.

China Chinese Communist Party President Xi Jinping South China Sea People’s Liberation Army China navy China warns young soldiers

Comments

200 characters

China warns young soldiers against online dating, gambling

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

Buying momentum at PSX persists as SBP cuts interest rate by 250bps

Transparency and accountability: Finance Division notifies SOEs Regulations

Shooting in Pakistan’s Karachi injures two Chinese nationals

Pakistan’s Neem secures $4mn credit facility from DNI Group

Aurangzeb highlights positive trajectory of indicators

Farrukh Sabzwari appointed Pakistan Stock Exchange CEO

Kamala Harris closes campaign in Philadelphia, Trump in Michigan on eve of deadlocked election

ECC approves circular debt management plan

Punjab govt not mulling buying PIA: Azma

Read more stories