Proposal to celebrate 2024 as year of literature for peace praised

Published 05 Nov, 2024

FAISALABAD: Decision of FCCI Standing Committee on Art & Culture to observe this year as “literature for peace” is highly appreciable, said Rehan Naseem Bharara, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

Addressing the maiden session of the committee, he said that the world bitterly needs peace so that the global economy could recover to provide prosperity to every individual living on it.

Dr Jaffar Hassan Mubarak Convener Standing Committee said that FCCI standing committee would also celebrate Iqbal Day in collaboration with The University of Faisalabad to pay tribute to the intellectual poet. He further said that intolerance has prevailed as the process of literary declamations and debates were abandoned. He said that an international conference on literature for peace could also be arranged in line with the objective of the UN sustainable goals. Literary and academic programs would continue throughout the year including lecturers, literary events and book festivals, he said and proposed that young writers would be invited in monthly meetings to give an overview of their book. He lamented that Faisalabad has been ignored in public sector literary organizations at federal and provincial levels.

Additional Director Public Relation FESCO Tahir Ahmad Sheikh, Chairperson Urdu Department GCWUF Dr Safdar Naqvi, Syeda Durr-e-Shawar, Assistant Director Students Affairs NTU Ms. Nadia Shamim, Director Justice and Peace Commission Faisalabad Khalid Rasheed Aasi, Head Social Studies Department TUF Zain Waheed and Osama Khan were also present.

