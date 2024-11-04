AGL 37.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-04

Climate challenge: greater engagement of youth advocated

Recorder Report Published 04 Nov, 2024 03:29am

HYDERABAD: The urgent need for environmental and climate responsiveness, along with youth engagement in sustainability, took center stage at the Youth Conference on Climate Change and Resilience held in Mirpurkhas.

Organized by the Sindh Community Foundation (SCF) in partnership with the Civil Society Support Program (CSSP) and Norwegian Church Aid, the event was part of the EU-funded “Power to Youth” project.

Over 150 young men and women gathered at the conference, demonstrating strong commitment to tackling environmental issues. Key speakers included Javed Soz, head of SCF; Dr. Ismail Kumbhar from Sindh Agriculture University; mental health specialist Dr. Lark Khatri; and civil society activists Aslam Panhwar, Irshad Junejo, Azar Niaz, Radha Bheel, Parwaiz Hyder, and youth activist Arooza.

Speakers highlighted the serious implications of climate change, particularly its effects on human health, biodiversity, and livelihoods. With shifting weather patterns and rising temperatures, they noted that urban areas are increasingly challenged by waste management issues due to inadequate urban planning, which aggravates climate problems. They called for greater public awareness and improved urban governance to confront these critical issues.

Speakers underscored water conservation as a key strategy to counter the mounting climate threat, stressing its importance for future generations. “Conserving water is not just a choice it’s a necessity,” one speaker noted, emphasizing the urgency of resource management.

