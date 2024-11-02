Thar Lodges will be outsourced: Nasir Shah

KARACHI: Sindh Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the Thar Lodges managed by the Sindh Coal Authority will be outsourced for the quality and best accommodation and food facilities for local and foreign investors in Thar. However, its ownership will remain with the Sindh government.

The Minister directed Energy Department to review all the legal points in this regard and submit his suggestions. Director General Sindh Coal Authority Haq Nawaz Shar, MD Thar Coal Energy Board Tariq Ali Shah and other officers also participated in the meeting.

Important decisions were taken in the Sindh Coal Authority meeting chaired by Sindh Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah. The Minister Energy directed on the occasion that he will not tolerate any kind of corruption, violation of law and abuse of any employee in the department.

He added that Rules and Regulation Committee should be established for promotion and recruitment of employees and ensures merit and transparency. He said that the problems related to Sindh Coal Authority’s budget and other aspects will be resolved and added that there is a need to work on coal bracketing.

Nasir Shah directed that Thar Airport is the pride of the Sindh government and the country’s first provincial level airport and further improve it and standardize the services, the services of civil aviation experts should be taken and the high authorities of civil aviation should be contacted in this regard. He said that the Prime Minister will also be requested to visit the airport.

Nasir Shah directed that steps should be taken for auctioning all the disabled vehicles of Sindh Coal Authority after fulfilling all the legal requirements. Minister directed that training course should be organized for all DDOs to familiarize them with SPPRA and other laws.

The Minister appreciated the efforts of Sindh Coal Authority for conducting training courses for increasing the capabilities of employees in the institution and publishing four editions regarding the institution at different times.

