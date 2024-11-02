SAU highlights pioneering research in pets’ treatments

HYDERABAD: Dr Fateh Marri, Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam, underscored the importance of pioneering research in treating pet diseases, with a focus on bone-related issues in domestic animals.

Speaking at a Ph.D. seminar by scholar Abdul Salam Khoso from the Department of Surgery, Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences, Dr Fateh Marri commended the scholar’s study, titled, “Experimental Studies Using Two Different Bone Graft Materials with Mechanical Support to Assess Femoral Critical Sized Defect Healing in Dogs,” aimed at innovating effective treatments for bone fractures in pets.

Dr. Fateh Marri noted the rise in pet ownership in urban areas and highlighted the pressing need for expertise in addressing fractures in animals, particularly in dogs, which frequently suffer bone injuries. He emphasized that Abdul Salam Khoso’s research offers valuable insights and advancements in specialized surgical treatments for pets.

Presenting his study, Abdul Salam Khoso explained his objective of finding the most effective approach for bone fracture treatment in pets, comparing medical, radiological, and mechanical outcomes across various treatments. His Ph.D. supervisor, Dr. Ahmed Nawaz Tunio, along with distinguished experts Dr. Ameer Bux Kalhoro, Dr. Mujeeb Ahmed Memon, and Agha Mushtaq Ahmed, praised the research’s relevance and innovation.

