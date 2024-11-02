AGL 37.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-02

AKU’s IGHD launches online nutrition courses

Recorder Report Published 02 Nov, 2024 06:15am

KARACHI: In an effort to strengthen Pakistan’s healthcare capacity and address critical nutritional challenges, the Institute for Global Health and Development (IGHD) at Aga Khan University (AKU) has launched a new series of free, online nutrition courses for healthcare professionals.

Unveiled at a launch event in Islamabad, these courses are part of the IGNIT3 initiative, a project aimed at empowering health professionals to provide essential nutrition care particularly for women, children, and adolescent girls across Pakistan.

The IGNIT3 project, which stands for “Increase Gains in Nutrition by Integration, Education, Evaluation & Empowerment” is a collaborative, five-year capacity-building initiative launched in 2023. Focused on improving nutrition services in Pakistan, Ghana, and Malawi, the project is funded by Global Affairs Canada and implemented in Pakistan by IGHD in partnership with the Centre for Global Child Health at The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids), Nutrition International, and WaterAid Pakistan.

The new course suite titled “Nutrition for Health Professionals in Pakistan: Assessing, Managing, and Promoting Child, Adolescent & Maternal Nutrition” offers accessible, interactive training tailored to Pakistan’s healthcare needs. Targeted at doctors, dietitians, nurses, and midwives, the courses equip professionals with practical skills to integrate nutrition care into their clinical practices. By highlighting the connections between gender, environment, and nutrition, the courses aim to deliver equitable care and address Pakistan’s unique healthcare challenges.

Available on the World Continuing Education Alliance (WCEA) Platform, these mobile-friendly courses allow participants to access content from any device, with offline options for increase flexibility. Upon completion, participants will receive certificates accredited by the Pakistan Nursing and Midwifery Council and the Pakistan Medical Council. Dr Zulfiqar A Bhutta, founding director, IGHD and co-director of the SickKids Centre for Global Child Health stated, “These courses, developed in partnership with leading experts, are designed in the context of Pakistan to address the significant challenges we face in improving nutrition at scale within our healthcare systems.”

IGNIT3’s courses will play a vital role in strengthening child, adolescent, and maternal nutrition care, contributing to improved health outcomes for Pakistan’s most vulnerable populations. Health professionals interested in the programme can register at wcea.education/register by selecting Pakistan and their respective organizations.

