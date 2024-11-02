Sindh PA extends warm greetings to Hindu community on Diwali

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly extended warm greetings to the Hindu community on the occasion of Diwali with legislators expressing heartfelt wishes and solidarity for the religious minority.

During the session, Jamaat-e-Islami’s lawmaker, Muhammad Farooq conveyed congratulations on behalf of his party, wishing the Hindu community a joyful Diwali.

MQM’s Sabir Qaimkhani also joined in, expressing best wishes for Diwali to the Hindu community. Similarly, PTI’s backed legislator, Shabbir Qureshi extended Diwali greetings from his party to the Hindus as well.

PPP’s, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro reflected on the significance of the festival, saying that occasions like these bring back many memories. He urged the minority community to remember and pay tribute to Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, who worked to secure rights for minorities in Pakistan. He mentioned that the white part of Pakistan’s flag represents the country’s minorities, although they have faced challenges over time. He highlighted the long struggle that led to the restoration of the mixed electoral system for minorities.

He shared that in the town of Odero Lal; only a single wall separates a mosque and a temple, symbolizing unity and respect for all religions. He emphasized the duty to honor every individual and said that they stand in solidarity with the Hindu community in celebrating Diwali. Khuhro added that Sindh is proud of its tradition of religious tolerance and inclusivity.

Earlier during the question hour in the assembly, in response to a query from MQM’s Shariq Jamal, advisor, Najmi Alam said that Karachi already has numerous informal settlements. He said that the Sindh government is now working on a project to develop flats in these areas, adding that one model colony has been established in Hyderabad. He pointed out that settlements established before 2011 have legal status. A pilot project has also been initiated in Sukkur for informal settlements. He disclosed that several government officials have been dismissed for permitting unauthorized settlements on state-owned land.

MQM’s Shariq Jamal, in a calling-attention notice, highlighted the shortage of classrooms at Malir Kala Board School, where matric and seventh-grade students are forced to study together in one room.

Parliamentary Secretary, Seema Khurram informed the assembly that the school, established in 1972, currently has 450 students. She assured that new classrooms under construction will be completed by June 2026.

In another calling-attention notice, MQM’s Jamal Ahmed raised concerns about underage children driving rickshaws in Karachi, pointing out that traffic police often overlook this violation. He also criticized the lack of traffic officers on the roads during school dismissal times.

In response, Sharjeel Inam Memon, the Sindh Transport Minister, defended the efforts of traffic officers, stating that they work in extreme conditions and have even been targeted by terrorists in Karachi. He noted that, over the past year, traffic police issued 304 fines, collecting Rs912,000 in penalties. He further explained that the government has officially banned the use of Qingqi rickshaws, though a court stay has allowed them to continue operating. Despite this, he assured that these vehicles are generally not seen on major roads. He also pointed out that underage children are often seen driving motorcycles and even Land Cruisers. He emphasized that parents should take responsibility to prevent this, as any accident involving an underage driver could be prosecuted as manslaughter.

The transport minister also highlighted issues of illegal parking, specifically by car showrooms, which frequently occupy multiple spots on busy roads. He emphasized the need for citizens to act responsibly, saying, “Why do we ruin our own city with our hands?” Sharjeel noted that government enforcement often faces resistance, with various unions resorting to protests whenever authorities attempt to implement stricter measures.

