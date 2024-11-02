Markets Print 2024-11-02
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (November 01, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 90,859.85
High: 91,133.28
Low: 88,852.68
Net Change: 1893.08
Volume (000): 230,035
Value (000): 18,264,341
Makt Cap (000) 2,799,263,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,085.75
NET CH (+) 204.09
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,708.62
NET CH (+) 438.66
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 25,159.08
NET CH (+) 333.2
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 15,282.25
NET CH (+) 138.53
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,931.73
NET CH (+) 342.75
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,392.86
NET CH (+) 49.51
------------------------------------
As on: 01- November -2024
====================================
