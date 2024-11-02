KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (November 01, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 90,859.85 High: 91,133.28 Low: 88,852.68 Net Change: 1893.08 Volume (000): 230,035 Value (000): 18,264,341 Makt Cap (000) 2,799,263,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,085.75 NET CH (+) 204.09 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,708.62 NET CH (+) 438.66 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 25,159.08 NET CH (+) 333.2 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 15,282.25 NET CH (+) 138.53 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,931.73 NET CH (+) 342.75 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,392.86 NET CH (+) 49.51 ------------------------------------ As on: 01- November -2024 ====================================

