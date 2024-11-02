AGL 37.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
Markets Print 2024-11-02

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (November 01, 2024). ==================================== BR...
Published 02 Nov, 2024

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (November 01, 2024).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 90,859.85
High:                      91,133.28
Low:                       88,852.68
Net Change:                  1893.08
Volume (000):                230,035
Value (000):              18,264,341
Makt Cap (000)         2,799,263,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 18,085.75
NET CH                    (+) 204.09
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,708.62
NET CH                    (+) 438.66
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 25,159.08
NET CH                     (+) 333.2
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 15,282.25
NET CH                    (+) 138.53
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,931.73
NET CH                    (+) 342.75
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,392.86
NET CH                     (+) 49.51
------------------------------------
As on:            01- November -2024
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

BRIndex100 BR Sectoral Indices BR Automobile Assembler Index BR Cement Index BR Commercial Banks Index BR Power Generation and Distribution Index

