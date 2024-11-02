AGL 37.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
Russian missiles kill police officer in strike on Ukraine’s Kharkiv

Reuters Published 02 Nov, 2024 12:38am

A Russian missile attack on Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, hit a location used by policemen on Friday, killing a senior officer and injuring 30 other people, national police said.

Four civilians were among the injured in the late afternoon attack, a police statement on the Telegram messaging app said. It said S-300 missiles had been deployed by Russian forces.

Reuters could not independently verify details of the attack.

Pictures posted on Telegram by Oleh Syniehubov, governor of Kharkiv region in Ukraine’s northeast, showed rescue teams sifting through mounds of rubble.

Four killed by Russian missile strike in Ukraine’s Odesa region

Syniehubov said some of the injured officers were in serious condition. He said an attack on the city earlier in the day had damaged a multi-storey apartment bloc and several private houses.

A Russian guided bomb struck a multi-storey residence on Wednesday, killing three people.

Kharkiv remained in Ukrainian hands throughout the initial unsuccessful advance by Russian forces on the capital, Kyiv, after their February 2022 invasion. The city has since remained a frequent target of Russian air strikes.

