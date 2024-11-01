Gold price per tola decreases Rs2,500 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan declined on Friday in line with their decrease in international rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola decreased by Rs2,500, clocking in at Rs284,700.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs244,084 after it recorded a decrease of Rs2,144, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Thursday, gold price per tola decreased by Rs700 to settle at Rs287,200.

Meanwhile, the international rate of gold decreased on Friday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,752 per ounce (with a premium of $20) and was down by $25 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver lost Rs20 to settle at Rs3,430 per tola.

On Wednesday, gold hit an all-time high of Rs287,900 per tola in Pakistan.