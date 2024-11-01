Silver hits new high, gold falls

KARACHI: The local silver prices surged to a new high on Thursday, while gold saw a decline in value, traders said. Silver prices soared by Rs 100 to reach all-time high of Rs3,450 per tola and Rs 86 to Rs 2,957.81 per 10 grams, All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association said.

However, the international silver prices remained steady at $ 34 per ounce while gold lost $ 7, falling from the historic high to $ 2,777 per ounce. Domestic gold prices dropped from record levels by Rs 700 and Rs 600 to Rs 287,200 per tola and Rs 246,228 per 10 grams, respectively, the association added.

