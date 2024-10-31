AGL 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
Pakistan Print 2024-10-31

'National Action Plan for Health Security' discussed

Recorder Report Published 31 Oct, 2024 06:18am

LAHORE: A delegation along with the CEO National Institute of Health met Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique regarding the National Action Plan for Health Security.

The delegation included CEO National Institute of Health Dr. Muhammad Salman, Health Advisor Dr. Safi Malik, Dr. Aqil, Wahaj and Afifah were present.

Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique and the delegation members discussed options of improving the coordination between the Federation and Punjab province for the improvement of the health sector.

The delegation members briefed Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique on various measures.

Khawaja Salman Rafique said that suggestions and opinions about the National Action Plan for the health security of the delegation are very useful. The Punjab government is trying to improve the indicators of health care system. We are providing better health facilities to the common man is a top priority, he said.

The minister said that health security conditions in Punjab are very good Alhamdulillah. Inshallah, by following this plan, the fruits of International Health Regulation can be achieved. He said that steps will be taken to improve health indicators under this plan. Punjab government is also increasing the capacity of government labs, he added.

National Institute of Health Khawaja Salman Rafique National Action Plan for Health Security

