Pakistan Tax Bar Association assails DGI&I’s policies

KARACHI: The Pakistan Tax Bar Association (PTBA) has criticised the Directorate General of Intelligence and Investigation (DGI&I), Customs, branding it as the hallmark of harassment for taxpayers.

In a letter to the chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), the PTBA commended the recent decision to close down the DGI&I, Customs, calling it a long-awaited move that would enhance the FBR’s image.

The PTBA argued that the DGI&I, Customs had been counterproductive, failing to achieve significant progress in documentation, implementation, and revenue collection.

“The Directorate is empowered to raid, confiscate, arrest, and take possession of taxpayers’ business premises and assets, and to pass orders on defaults, concealment, and tax evasions. However, it has become synonymous with taxpayer harassment and intimidation,” the PTBA stated.

