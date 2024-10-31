AGL 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
AIRLINK 124.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.09%)
BOP 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.44%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
DCL 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.9%)
DFML 40.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-4.8%)
DGKC 85.74 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-2.51%)
FCCL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.95%)
FFBL 66.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.34%)
FFL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.42%)
HUBC 103.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.32%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.28%)
KEL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.52%)
KOSM 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.14%)
MLCF 38.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.49%)
NBP 65.01 Decreased By ▼ -4.49 (-6.46%)
OGDC 173.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.19%)
PAEL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
PIBTL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.29%)
PPL 142.70 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.11%)
PRL 22.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.69%)
PTC 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
SEARL 65.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.65 (-5.29%)
TELE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
TOMCL 36.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
TPLP 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.52%)
TREET 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
TRG 49.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
UNITY 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-5.77%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.8%)
BR100 9,601 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 28,573 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 90,287 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 28,343 No Change 0 (0%)
Pakistan Tax Bar Association assails DGI&I’s policies

Recorder Report Published October 31, 2024 Updated October 31, 2024 09:15am

KARACHI: The Pakistan Tax Bar Association (PTBA) has criticised the Directorate General of Intelligence and Investigation (DGI&I), Customs, branding it as the hallmark of harassment for taxpayers.

In a letter to the chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), the PTBA commended the recent decision to close down the DGI&I, Customs, calling it a long-awaited move that would enhance the FBR’s image.

The PTBA argued that the DGI&I, Customs had been counterproductive, failing to achieve significant progress in documentation, implementation, and revenue collection.

DG I&I (Customs) DG Enforcement (Customs): FBR removes duplication of functions/roles

“The Directorate is empowered to raid, confiscate, arrest, and take possession of taxpayers’ business premises and assets, and to pass orders on defaults, concealment, and tax evasions. However, it has become synonymous with taxpayer harassment and intimidation,” the PTBA stated.

