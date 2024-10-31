AGL 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
AIRLINK 124.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.09%)
BOP 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.44%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
DCL 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.9%)
DFML 40.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-4.8%)
DGKC 85.74 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-2.51%)
FCCL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.95%)
FFBL 66.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.34%)
FFL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.42%)
HUBC 103.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.32%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.28%)
KEL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.52%)
KOSM 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.14%)
MLCF 38.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.49%)
NBP 65.01 Decreased By ▼ -4.49 (-6.46%)
OGDC 173.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.19%)
PAEL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
PIBTL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.29%)
PPL 142.70 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.11%)
PRL 22.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.69%)
PTC 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
SEARL 65.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.65 (-5.29%)
TELE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
TOMCL 36.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
TPLP 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.52%)
TREET 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
TRG 49.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
UNITY 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-5.77%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.8%)
BR100 9,601 Decreased By -94.6 (-0.98%)
BR30 28,573 Decreased By -310.6 (-1.08%)
KSE100 90,287 Decreased By -577.5 (-0.64%)
KSE30 28,343 Decreased By -212.3 (-0.74%)
Oct 31, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements Print 2024-10-31

October Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Dr. M. Wasim Sattar

Consultant Medical Oncologist Assistant Professor, Ibn-e-Siena Hospital & Research Institute, Multan TEXT:...
Published 31 Oct, 2024 06:18am

Consultant Medical Oncologist Assistant Professor, Ibn-e-Siena Hospital & Research Institute, Multan TEXT: Every woman needs to know the facts, when it comes to breast cancer, every woman is at risk but we need to remember, it’s all about early diagnosis. Early detection & regular screening are key to catching breast cancer early, when it's most treatable. With advancements in treatment, we now have more effective options to fight the disease. However, patients on chemotherapy should be aware of the risks of febrile neutropenia, which can lead to serious complications. Most importantly, no one should face breast cancer alone. Providing support to both patients & their families throughout this journey is essential for their emotional & physical well-being.

Together, we can ensure no one battles breast cancer without the care & support they need.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Breast Cancer Awareness breast cancer

Comments

200 characters

October Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Dr. M. Wasim Sattar

PM for keeping momentum to develop strong economic partnership with KSA

Rs91bn short of target: Q1 tax collection stands at Rs2.563trn

Fuel adjustments on QTAs, FCAs: Nepra explains how positive financial impact will be reversed

UEP seeks Rs6.213bn from CPPA-G to clear debt

First consignment of tractors reaches Tanzania

Oct 31st deadline: TDS CC issues stern warning to non-filer traders

$120m earned through export of surplus sugar

SECP proposes ‘Islamic Financial Services Act’

PTBA assails DGI&I’s policies

A new record set: MTBs: investors place bids worth over Rs2trn

Read more stories