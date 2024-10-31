October Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Dr. M. Wasim Sattar

Consultant Medical Oncologist Assistant Professor, Ibn-e-Siena Hospital & Research Institute, Multan TEXT: Every woman needs to know the facts, when it comes to breast cancer, every woman is at risk but we need to remember, it’s all about early diagnosis. Early detection & regular screening are key to catching breast cancer early, when it's most treatable. With advancements in treatment, we now have more effective options to fight the disease. However, patients on chemotherapy should be aware of the risks of febrile neutropenia, which can lead to serious complications. Most importantly, no one should face breast cancer alone. Providing support to both patients & their families throughout this journey is essential for their emotional & physical well-being.

Together, we can ensure no one battles breast cancer without the care & support they need.

