AGL 37.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.91%)
AIRLINK 120.98 Decreased By ▼ -4.41 (-3.52%)
BOP 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
CNERGY 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.07%)
DCL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.27%)
DFML 40.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-4%)
DGKC 86.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-2.22%)
FCCL 32.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.08%)
FFBL 66.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.42%)
FFL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.52%)
HUBC 103.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.92%)
HUMNL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.11%)
KEL 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.75%)
KOSM 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-6.67%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.62%)
NBP 64.55 Decreased By ▼ -4.95 (-7.12%)
OGDC 175.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.23%)
PAEL 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.44%)
PIBTL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.41%)
PPL 143.25 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (2.5%)
PRL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.61%)
PTC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.13%)
SEARL 65.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-4.36%)
TELE 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.15%)
TOMCL 37.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.41%)
TPLP 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.66%)
TREET 14.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.77%)
TRG 48.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.71%)
UNITY 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.06%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.6%)
BR100 9,588 Decreased By -108 (-1.11%)
BR30 28,594 Decreased By -289.9 (-1%)
KSE100 90,440 Decreased By -424.2 (-0.47%)
KSE30 28,392 Decreased By -163.2 (-0.57%)
Business & Finance

Credit Agricole mortgage simulator under investigation in Italy

Reuters Published 30 Oct, 2024 01:03pm

ROME: France’s Credit Agricole is being investigated over the online cost simulations for one of its mortgages, Italy’s antitrust regulator said on Wednesday.

Calculations for it ‘Greenback’ mortgage, both on the lender’s website and on comparison ones, do not include all of the insurance costs related to the loan within the so-called TAEG annual percentage rate, the regulator said in a statement.

France’s Credit Agricole reveals 7% stake in Worldline

It added that on websites where it is possible to compare it with products from other banks, the full conditions required are not fully listed and that the lender does not tell clients that discounts vary according to the channel used to open the mortgage.

The watchdog has carried out inspections in the Italian offices of Credit Agricole along with the Italian finance police, the statement added.

Credit Agricole

