AGL 37.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.75%)
AIRLINK 125.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.21%)
BOP 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
CNERGY 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
DCL 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.02%)
DFML 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.95%)
DGKC 86.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.49%)
FCCL 32.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.84%)
FFBL 66.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.07%)
FFL 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.2%)
HUBC 104.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.46%)
HUMNL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.17%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.38%)
KOSM 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.48%)
MLCF 38.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
NBP 67.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-3.02%)
OGDC 178.21 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (1.31%)
PAEL 25.12 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.05%)
PIBTL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
PPL 144.16 Increased By ▲ 4.41 (3.16%)
PRL 23.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
PTC 15.31 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.86%)
SEARL 68.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
TELE 6.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 37.70 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.03%)
TPLP 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
TREET 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
TRG 48.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.91%)
UNITY 27.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,704 Increased By 8.3 (0.09%)
BR30 29,004 Increased By 120.3 (0.42%)
KSE100 90,904 Increased By 40 (0.04%)
KSE30 28,555 Decreased By -0.2 (-0%)
Oct 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Air Canada to increase China flights as Canada lifts restrictions

Reuters Published 30 Oct, 2024 10:18am

HONG KONG: Air Canada will increase direct flights between China and Canada from December, the news arm of China’s aviation regulator said on Wednesday, after Ottowa last week removed a 2022 limit on how many services Chinese carriers could fly to Canada.

CAAC News, the official newspaper of the Civil Aviation Administration of China, said the increased flights between China and Canada would bolster trade and their economies and promote further recovery of China-Canada air transport.

Flights between Canada and China did not ramp back up after COVID-era travel restrictions ended and are around 90% lower today than in 2019.

Air Canada, which currently flies four times a week from Vancouver to Shanghai, will operate seven flights a week from Dec. 7 and will resume flying every day from Vancouver to Beijing from Jan. 15, 2025, CAAC news said.

Chinese airlines are accelerating applications for additional flights, the article added. Air Canada did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Air space challenge

In 2019 Air Canada was flying up to 35 times a week to China - including from Toronto - while Chinese carriers operated 76 direct round-trip flights, Cirium flight schedule data shows. China in 2022 all but shut its borders to travellers due to a zero COVID policy and suspended many inbound flights.

Canada in February 2022 said Chinese carriers could fly only six round trips a week into Canada, and there could be no direct flights between Canada and Beijing.

These restrictions were lifted on Friday, a Canadian Transportation Agency order said. Canadian carriers are at a disadvantage to Chinese carriers because they have not been able to fly over Russian air space since the outbreak of war in Ukraine in 2022.

This makes Canadian flights to China out of Toronto, in Canada’s east, commercially unattractive due to the extended flight time. Chinese carriers have continued to take shorter northern routes to Europe and North America over Russia’s vast airspace and have over time gained market share from non-Chinese carriers due to this competitive advantage.

Frictions

Despite the continued frictions over trade, Canada this year had agreed to stabilise bilateral ties with China, committing to “pragmatic” engagement with the world’s second-largest economy.

Beijing has also agreed to normalise relations with Ottawa, after Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly’s July visit to China, the first by a Canadian foreign minister in seven years.

Bilateral relations, established in 1970, turned icy in 2018 after Huawei’s Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou was arrested in Canada and China subsequently arrested two Canadians in China. All three were later released, but Ottawa’s allegations of Chinese interference in Canada have kept relations strained.

Air Canada reaches agreement with pilot union, averting strike

Both countries have seen heightened trade friction in recent months after Canada said it was “absolutely” considering banning Chinese-made software in EVs, among measures to counter what it calls overcapacity and a security threat.

Beijing in September launched an anti-discrimination investigation amongst restrictive measures taken by Canada, including additional tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, steel and aluminium products.

China Canada Air Canada EVs China Economy COVID-19 pandemic China Canada air transport

Comments

200 characters

Air Canada to increase China flights as Canada lifts restrictions

Record-breaking rally: PSX surges amid strong corporate results, rate cut anticipation

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Development projects: MoPD&SI authorises 14pc of budgeted allocation for Q1

$1.3bn borrowed from multiple financing sources in Q1

IPPs running on baggasse: CPPA-G set to propose cut in fuel charges

Real estate developer Blue World City cleared to bid for PIA, company chairman says

Punjab project: JICA and NTDC to prepare action plan

56 cities: Values of immovable properties revised upward by FBR

Transfers, postings of senior PCS officers

Contemporary challenges: PM underscores need for global partnerships

Read more stories