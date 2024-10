Transfers, postings of senior PCS officers

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has transferred and posted 14 senior officers of Pakistan Customs Service (PCS) (BS-20-21) including Chief Collectors of Customs with immediate effect.

According to a notification issued by the FBR on Tuesday, Shahnaz Maqbool (Pakistan Customs Service/ BS-21), Director General, Directorate General of Customs Risk Management, Islamabad has been given new assignment as Member, Federal Board of Revenue (HQ), Islamabad.

Seema Raza Bokhari (Pakistan Customs Service/ BS-21 Chief Collector of Customs (North), Custom House, Islamabad has been made Member, Federal Board of Revenue (HQ), Islamabad. Muhammad Junaid Jalil Khan (Pakistan Customs Service/ BS-21 Member (Customs Operations) has been assigned the Additional Charge of the post of Director General (OPS), Directorate General of NNDA, Islamabad in addition to his own duties.

Saima Shehzad (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-21) Chief Collector of Customs Appraisement (Punjab), Custom House, Lahore has been given new assignment as Member, Federal Board of Revenue (HQ), Islamabad. Ashhad Jawwad (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-21) Member, Federal Board of Revenue (HQ), Islamabad has been given new assignment as Director General, Directorate General of Customs Risk Management, Islamabad.

Qurat-ul-Ain Dogar (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-20) Director General (OPS), Directorate General of Input Output Coefficient Organization, Karachi (Stationed at Lahore has been given new assignment as Member (OPS), Federal Board of Revenue (HQ), Islamabad.

