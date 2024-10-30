AGL 37.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.54%)
AIRLINK 125.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.1%)
BOP 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
DCL 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.02%)
DFML 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.71%)
DGKC 86.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.42%)
FCCL 32.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.11%)
FFBL 66.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.8%)
FFL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.26%)
HUBC 102.73 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-2.67%)
HUMNL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
KEL 4.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.15%)
KOSM 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.78%)
MLCF 38.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.57%)
NBP 67.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-2.83%)
OGDC 178.25 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.34%)
PAEL 25.12 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.05%)
PIBTL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
PPL 144.00 Increased By ▲ 4.25 (3.04%)
PRL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
PTC 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.06%)
SEARL 68.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
TELE 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TOMCL 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.3%)
TPLP 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
TREET 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
TRG 48.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.71%)
UNITY 27.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
BR100 9,744 Increased By 47.6 (0.49%)
BR30 29,149 Increased By 265 (0.92%)
KSE100 90,983 Increased By 118.8 (0.13%)
KSE30 28,573 Increased By 17.8 (0.06%)
Oct 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-30

Security workshop participants briefed on foreign policy

Recorder Report Published 30 Oct, 2024 06:32am

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of 95 participants from the 26th National Security Workshop, organised by the National Defence University (NDU), visited the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday for an in-depth briefing on Pakistan’s foreign policy framework and global engagement.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, along with Foreign Secretary Ambassador Amna Baloch, welcomed the participants and delivered comprehensive insights into the core dimensions, strengths, and challenges facing Pakistan’s foreign policy.

They highlighted Pakistan’s strategic priorities, diplomatic efforts, and key considerations shaping the country’s international relations.

The briefing also covered the operations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Pakistan's missions abroad, outlining the structure and goals of Pakistan’s diplomatic network.

Concluding the session, Senator Dar and Foreign Secretary Baloch engaged in a thought-provoking discussion with the attendees, addressing questions and encouraging dialogue on Pakistan's foreign policy outlook.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Foreign Policy NDU National Defence University Security workshop

Comments

200 characters

Security workshop participants briefed on foreign policy

Record-breaking rally: PSX surges amid strong corporate results, rate cut anticipation

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Development projects: MoPD&SI authorises 14pc of budgeted allocation for Q1

$1.3bn borrowed from multiple financing sources in Q1

IPPs running on baggasse: CPPA-G set to propose cut in fuel charges

Real estate developer Blue World City cleared to bid for PIA, company chairman says

Punjab project: JICA and NTDC to prepare action plan

56 cities: Values of immovable properties revised upward by FBR

Transfers, postings of senior PCS officers

Contemporary challenges: PM underscores need for global partnerships

Read more stories