Security workshop participants briefed on foreign policy

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of 95 participants from the 26th National Security Workshop, organised by the National Defence University (NDU), visited the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday for an in-depth briefing on Pakistan’s foreign policy framework and global engagement.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, along with Foreign Secretary Ambassador Amna Baloch, welcomed the participants and delivered comprehensive insights into the core dimensions, strengths, and challenges facing Pakistan’s foreign policy.

They highlighted Pakistan’s strategic priorities, diplomatic efforts, and key considerations shaping the country’s international relations.

The briefing also covered the operations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Pakistan's missions abroad, outlining the structure and goals of Pakistan’s diplomatic network.

Concluding the session, Senator Dar and Foreign Secretary Baloch engaged in a thought-provoking discussion with the attendees, addressing questions and encouraging dialogue on Pakistan's foreign policy outlook.

