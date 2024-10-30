AGL 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.67%)
Pakistan Print 2024-10-30

One killed, two injured during bank dacoity

Fazal Sher Published 30 Oct, 2024 07:19am

ISLAMABAD: One person was killed and two others, including a security guard, were injured when unidentified armed persons opened fire on the security guard, delivering cash to the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) at Sector G-9/4 in broad daylight.

According to details, armed persons riding a bike and wearing helmets opened fire on a security guard delivering cash to the NBP.

As a result, the guard was seriously injured. One of the robbers carrying Kalashnikov rifle moved towards the injured guard, picked up the cash bag containing Rs850,000, and escaped from the scene.

In response, the security guards at the scene retaliated, and during the cross-firing, two other persons were injured.

The injured were identified as Nazeeb, Nadeem Shah and Mir Haider. However, the injured Mir Haider later succumbed to his injuries.

Soon after the incident, the injured were shifted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for treatment, and police also rushed to the scene.

Later, high-ups of police also reached the scene.

It is pertinent to mention here that this was the third attempt by the criminals to rob a bank or loot cash vans since Monday.

