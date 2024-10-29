Sindh Assembly expresses solidarity with Kashmiris

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly unanimously passed a resolution on Monday, expressing solidarity with Kashmiris and denouncing Indian cruel repression in the valley.

The resolution was tabled by Sindh Information Minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon, who, in his remarks, condemned the long-standing oppression faced by Kashmiris under India’s occupying governments. He censured India for depriving Kashmiris of fundamental rights, stating that hardly a day passes without the killing of innocent youths, and enforced disappearances are a common occurrence there.

He emphasized that these atrocities are unacceptable and urged the Pakistani government to engage with global powers and the United Nations to halt Indian repression in Kashmir. Memon reminded the assembly that October 27 is observed in solidarity with the Kashmiri people and called upon the house to pass the resolution unanimously.

Muhammad Farooq of Jamaat-e-Islami expressed support for the resolution, affirming solidarity with Kashmiri brothers. He recalled that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had described Kashmir as Pakistan’s “jugular vein”. He noted that Pakistan and India cannot be good neighbors because of this unresolved issue. He also criticized the United Nations for failing to play an active role in resolving the matter or implementing the resolutions on Kashmir.

MQM’s Sabir Qaimkhani also supported the resolution, calling it crucial. He added that the United Nations had assured the right of self-determination to the Kashmiri people. He slammed India for forcibly occupied Kashmir, as Hyderabad Deccan and Junagadh.

The Sindh Assembly session was later adjourned until Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Sharjeel Memon, who also serves as the Sindh Excise and Narcotics Minister, urged the society to step up helping the government in eradicating the drug menace, while accepting this danger is growing seriously. He said that the government cannot alone eradicate the spreading drugs threats without the society’s cooperation, though he assured the assembly of every possible step his department is taking to overcome its spread.

Replying to a call attention notice by MQM’s Jamal Ahmed, who highlighted the growing drug use in the society, Sharjeel however, complained that other provinces have not yet passed anti-drug laws to have a coordinated plan nationwide in this regard. Complaint centers have been established, and their contact numbers have been widely publicized, he said that “I cannot eliminate drugs alone, but together, we can achieve this goal.”

