Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 264,695 tonnes of cargo comprising 169,903 tonnes of import cargo and 94,792 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 169,903 comprised of 97,273 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 12,837 tonnes of Dap & 59,793 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 94,792 comprised of 46,565 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 679 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 5,709 tonnes of Cement, 37,759 tonnes of Clinkers & 4,080 tonnes of Talc Powder.

Approximately, 07 ships namely Navios Jasmine, Belita, Sm Mahi, Msc Mara, MT Mardan, Turan C & Yu Tong berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 03 ships namely, Malmo, MT Sargodha & One Reliability sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Saga and Port Fiscardo left the port on today morning while three more ships, African Harrier, X-press Salween and Apollon-D are expected to sail on Monday.

Cargo volume of 91,400 tonnes, comprising 73,275 tonnes imports cargo and 18,125 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,155 Containers (1,475 TEUs Imports& 680 TEUs Export)was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 12 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Doris, Sea Stellar and South Port & two more ships, X-Press Salween and MSC Pamela scheduled to load/offload Rice, Furnace oil and Containers are expected to take berths at MW-1, FAP, FOTCO and QICT respectively on Monday 28th October, while three more container ships, MSC Positano, Navios Tempo and MSC Glory-R are due to arrive at port on Tuesday 29th October, 2024.

